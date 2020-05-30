How to make 11 of the royal family's favourite meals at home

AP Images via Sharon Smith, Clarence House Queen Elizabeth has a soft spot for scones, meanwhile Prince Charles loves cheesy baked eggs, pictured right.

The Queen’s chefs have been sharing the royal family’s favourite recipes on Instagram during the lockdown period.

To mark Her Majesty’s 94th birthday in April, Buckingham Palace pastry chefs shared the recipe for royal birthday cake.

Other royals to share their favourite meals include Prince Charles, who posted instructions for how to make cheesy baked eggs, and Meghan Markle, who shared her recipe for maple-glazed wedges back in 2015.

Here are 11 of the royal family’s favourite meals that you can make at home.

The Queen serves scones at her Buckingham Palace garden parties every summer.

AP Images/Sharon Smith Her Majesty the Queen holding a scone.

According to the royal pastry chefs, the Queen’s scones are usually served with sultanas in them.

Here’s the full recipe, shared on the royal family’s official Instagram account:

Ingredients:

500g plain flour

28g baking powder

94g butter

86g sugar

two whole eggs

40ml butter milk

100g sultanas – a type of raisin (cover in hot water and leave to soak for 30 minutes)

Method:

Preheat oven to 180 C. Mix the flour, baking powder, butter and sugar together in a bowl, until a crumb is formed. In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs and buttermilk together. Add the liquid to the crumb mixture. Continue to mix the dough, until it is smooth. (Optional) Add the sultanas, and mix until evenly distributed. Remove the dough from the bowl, flatten the dough and cover. Leave to rest for approximately 30 minutes. Roll out the dough to a thickness of 2.5 cm and cut to desired shape. Rest the scones for another 20 minutes. Gently egg the top of the scones. Bake in the oven for 10-12 minutes until golden brown. Cool before serving with jam and clotted cream.

Prince Charles, patron of the Specialty Cheesemakers Association, enjoys cheesy baked eggs.

Clarence House via Instagram Clarence House shared this photo of cheesy baked eggs on social media.

Here’s the full recipe, shared by Clarence House chefs on Instagram:

Ingredients:

100g wilted spinach

one cherry tomato or sundried tomatoes

35g strong soft cheese

one egg

80ml double cream

15g grated hard cheese

fresh basil leaves – torn

(optional) charcuterie

Method:

Butter a small ovenproof dish and line with wilted spinach, making a small well in the centre. Place the cherry tomato (quartered) or the sundried tomato (chopped) on top of the spinach. Dot the cheese around the dish amongst the tomatoes. Optional – add any charcuterie at this point. Season with salt and pepper. Crack the egg into the centre of the spinach. Pour the double cream over the egg – avoid breaking the yolk. Sprinkle with grated hard cheese. Place in a hot oven (180 C) for between eight and ten minutes. Let it stand for a few minutes before eating.

You can make Meghan Markle’s favourite maple-glazed potato wedges with a recipe she shared before she was royal.

DronG / Shutterstock Sweet potato wedges.

The Duchess of Sussex shared the recipe in an interview with Grazia back in 2015, where she gave tips on how to host the perfect Christmas.

“If you’re like me, you end up buying way too much of everything for holiday meals. So whether you have leftover sweet potatoes or simply want to revamp the classic holiday side, these maple glazed potato wedges are crave-worthy,” Markle said.

“With the slight kick from cayenne and the brightness of the added lemon, they will be a crowd favourite.”

Here’s the recipe in full:

Ingredients:

two medium sweet potatoes

two tbsp of olive oil

juice of half a lemon

one tbsp of maple syrup

1/2 tsp of cayenne pepper

Himalayan sea salt

handful of pepitas

Method:

Slice the potatoes into wedges and coat with the mixture of oil, lemon juice, and maple. Toss and then coat with the sprinkle of cayenne and salt to your liking. Lay onto a parchment lined baking sheet and bake for a half hour at 425 Fahrenheit for 30 minutes. At the 15 minute mark, toss the potatoes and add the handful of pepitas for crunch and texture. They will be beautiful, browned and crisp, and ready to devour.

The Queen’s former chef Darren McGrady said Her Majesty is a big fan of chocolate biscuit cake.

Tim Graham Picture Library/ Getty Images Queen Elizabeth holding a chocolate cake.

“This chocolate biscuit cake is Her Royal Majesty the Queen’s favourite afternoon tea cake by far,” McGrady told Today Food.

“This cake is probably the only one that is sent into the royal dining room again and again until it has all gone.”

Here’s the recipe:

Ingredients:

1/2 teaspoon butter, for greasing the pan

eight ounces rich tea biscuits or sweet cookies

four oz. unsalted butter, softened

four oz. granulated sugar

four oz. dark chocolate

one egg

Frosting:

eight oz. dark chocolate, for coating

one oz. chocolate, for decoration

Method:

Lightly grease a 6-inch-by-2½-inch cake ring with the butter and place on a tray on a sheet of parchment paper. Break each of the biscuits into almond-size pieces by hand and set aside. In a large bowl, combine the butter and sugar until the mixture starts to lighten. Melt the four ounces of the dark chocolate and add to the butter mixture, stirring constantly. Add the egg and beat to combine. Fold in the biscuit pieces until they are all coated with the chocolate mixture. Spoon the mixture into the prepared cake ring. Try to fill all of the gaps on the bottom of the ring because this will be the top when it is unmolded. Chill the cake in the refrigerator for at least three hours. Remove the cake from the refrigerator and let it stand. Meanwhile, melt the eight ounces of dark chocolate in a double boiler or saucepan on the stovetop over low heat. Slide the ring off the cake and turn it upside down onto a cake wire. Pour the melted chocolate over the cake and smooth the top and sides using a palette knife. Allow the chocolate to set at room temperature. Carefully run a knife around the bottom of the cake where the chocolate has stuck it to the cake wire and lift it onto a tea plate. Melt the remaining one ounce of chocolate and use to decorate the top of the cake.

McGrady demonstrated how to make Prince Harry and Prince William’s childhood favourite crispy chicken and mac and cheese.

Darren McGrady/YouTube Darren McGrady.

McGrady, who worked as a personal chef to Princess Diana after leaving his post at Buckingham Palace, shared the tutorial on his YouTube channel.

“All you need for a perfect roast chicken is chicken thighs, and season them with salt,” McGrady said.

After putting the chicken in the oven, the chef demonstrated how to make the mac and cheese.

“It’s so easy to make from home, all you need to put in there is butter, flour, milk, cream, cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese, and salt,” he said. “Don’t tell me you still use that packet mix.”

For the full tutorial, follow McGrady’s instructions on YouTube.

There’s an official Buckingham Palace birthday cupcake recipe.

The Royal Family via Twitter Royal cupcakes were engraved with the Queen’s initials for her birthday.

The recipe below was shared by royal chefs to mark the Queen’s 94th birthday back in April:

Ingredients for the cake sponges (serves approximately 15):

15g vinegar

300ml milk

50ml vegetable oil

60g butter (melted and cool)

two eggs

5ml of vanilla essence

250g of self-raising flour

75g of cocoa powder

300g caster sugar

10g bicarbonate of soda

100g white chocolate chips

cupcake cases

Ingredients for the buttercream topping:

90g of high percentage dark chocolate

100g butter

125g icing sugar

Cake sponge method:

Preheat the oven to 150 C Combine the flour, sugar, cocoa powder and bicarbonate of soda into a mixing bowl. Whisk the eggs in a separate jug, with the vanilla essence, melted butter, oil, milk and vinegar. Slowly add the wet mixture into the dry mixture, little by little. Ensure the batter is smooth with no lumps. Finally add the chocolate chips (alternatives could be nuts, dried fruit.) Lay the cupcake cases onto a tray. Use a metal spoon to equally divide the mixture into the cases. Bake for around 15-18 minutes, take out of the oven when golden and springy on touch. Leave to cool.

Buttercream icing method:

Cream the sugar and butter together, until light and creamy. Add in the warm melted chocolate. If you have a piping bag to hand, pipe the icing on the top of cakes for decoration (otherwise gently use a teaspoon or small spatula to ice).

Royal spiced Easter biscuits make for a yummy quarantine snack.

Royal Family via Instagram Royal Easter spiced biscuits.

Although specified as an Easter recipe, these cookies can be made to fit any occasion or time of year – simply change the shape and the decorative ingredients to something more fitting.

“The Royal pastry chefs are excited to share their ‘Spiced Easter Biscuits’ recipe with you to enjoy over the Easter weekend,” a spokesperson for the royal family wrote on Instagram back in April.

“Chefs hats at the ready, let us see your creations by tagging #RoyalBakes!” they added.

Here’s the full recipe:

Biscuit base:

350g plain flour

5g bicarbonate of soda

10g ground ginger

5g cinnamon

125g unsalted butter

175g light soft brown sugar

one egg

60g golden syrup

Frosting:

two egg whites

600g icing sugar

food colouring of your choice

Biscuit Method

Preheat the oven to 170 C / 340 F. Mix together the flour, bicarbonate of soda and spices in a bowl. Add the diced butter and mix until a crumb texture. Add the sugar. Once all of the above is combined, add the egg and golden syrup. Mix until a dough is formed. Roll the dough to a thickness of 5mm. Use biscuit cutters or a paper pattern to cut into desired shape. Place the biscuits on a non-stick mat, or parchment paper and bake on the middle shelf for 12-15 minutes. Bake until the biscuits maintain their shape when touched and are golden in colour. Cool completely before icing.

Frosting Method:

Add one egg white to 600g of icing sugar and beat until smooth. The frosting should pipe smoothly and be able to hold when piped as a line. To cover all the biscuits with icing add extra egg white to thin the mixture. Decorate and enjoy!

It can be Christmas all year round with Markle’s almond spiced holiday cocktail recipe.

Natasha Breen/Universal Images via Getty Images Holiday cocktails.

Here’s the recipe in full, shared by Markle in an interview with Grazia:

Ingredients:

4 cups unsweetened almond milk (you can make your own by blending raw almonds with milk and straining it)

one tsp of cinnamon + 1 tsp cardamom + 1tsp of powdered ginger

1/2 tsp of clove

6-8 dried dates soaked in water

your favourite bourbon

cinnamon sticks for garnish.

Method:

Blend all ingredients (except the alcohol) in a powerful blender and then move to a small saucepan. Heat at a low temperature until heated and then add 4-6 oz into the pot depending on your friends’ palates. Pour each drink and garnish with a cinnamon stick. If you prefer this drink cold, then omit the heating and shake it hard in a cocktail shaker and serve in champagne glasses with a cinnamon/sugar rim on the glass.

The popular Victoria sponge cake was named after Queen Victoria, and the recipe is still used by royal chefs today.

DeAgostini / Getty Images Victoria sponge cake.

Along with scones, the tasty treat is served at the Queen’s garden parties every summer.

Here’s the full recipe, provided by Buckingham Palace chefs:

Ingredients for the sponge:

3 eggs

150g caster sugar

150g unsalted butter

150g sieved self-raising flour

1/2 tsp of vanilla essence

100g jam (strawberry or raspberry)

Ingredients for the buttercream:

150g softened unsalted butter

220g sieved icing sugar

1/3 vanilla pod or vanilla essence

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180C (375F, gas mark 4). Grease and line two 8 inch cake tins (if you only own one tin, you can bake the sponge and slice in half). Cream the caster sugar, vanilla essence and softened unsalted butter until light and fluffy. In a separate bowl whisk the eggs. Gradually add the beaten eggs, a little at a time, to avoid the mixture curdling. Sieve the flour and fold into the mixture. Divide the cake mix between the two cake tins and smooth. Place on the middle shelf of the oven and bake for approximately 20 minutes, until the cake appears golden brown. Insert a skewer and ensure it comes out clean. Remove the sponges from their tins and leave to cool. To make the buttercream, cream the softened butter with the sieved icing sugar and seeds from the vanilla pod (or vanilla essence).

To assemble the cake:

Ensure that both sponges are completely cold before spreading a layer of jam onto the surface of one sponge. Spread a thick layer of buttercream on top of the jam (if you prefer this can be done first). Gently place the second sponge on top and gently press down. Sprinkle with icing sugar and serve with a pot of fresh English tea!

The Duchess of Sussex has been a fan of chicken adobo for years.

Glenn Asakawa/The Denver Post via Getty Images Chicken adobo.

Markle shared her recipe for the chicken dish back in 2012, according to Hello! Magazine.

“I enjoy making slow-cooked food on Sundays, like Filipino-style chicken adobo,” she said.

“It’s so easy – combine garlic, soy (or Bragg Liquid Aminos), vinegar, maybe some lemon and let the chicken swim in that sauce until it falls off the bone in a Crock Pot.”

Here’s the recipe, as cited from Hello! Magazine:

Ingredients:

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1.3 kg chicken cut into pieces

1 large sliced onion

2 tbsp minced garlic

1/3 cup white vinegar

2/3 cups soy sauce

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp black pepper

one bay leaf

one lemon (optional)

Method:

Heat the oil in a large skillet, add the chicken pieces and cook until golden brown. Remove the chicken and add onions and garlic to the oil, cooking until the onions brown. Add the remaining ingredients into the skillet, put the chicken back into the mixture and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat, cover the pan and let the dish simmer for about 40 minutes or until the chicken is tender.

Make banana bread with Markle’s two secret ingredients.

Getty/Chris Jackson/Nasha Smith Markle’s favourite banana bread.

The duchess hasn’t shared the exact recipe for her version of banana bread, but there are two special ingredients she uses that you can implement in your own: chocolate chips and ginger.

Insider’s Nasha Smith tried the ingredients in her own recipe, and the results looked pretty tasty.

