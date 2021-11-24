Photos show how common baking mistakes can drastically change your pumpkin pie

- I purposely made mistakes while baking pumpkin pies to see how each affects texture and taste.
- From forgetting eggs to mixing up condensed and evaporated milk, there’s a lot of room for error.
- Ultimately, I was surprised that none of the pies actually tasted bad — even the one without milk.
After messing up banana bread, pancakes, chocolate-chip cookies, and more goodies of the sort, I was curious to see what would happen if I slipped up while making this classic autumn dessert. So, I made eight mistakes with the pie (on purpose!) and kept track of the results.
For consistency, I used the same simple recipe, which I found on the back of a can of Libby’s 100% Pure Pumpkin (the recipe is also available on the brand’s website), to make each batch. I chose to use Keebler’s premade pie crusts ensuring the filling was the only part I was messing up.
From adding too much evaporated milk to trying to use pumpkin pie spice instead of the called-for combination of four separate spices, here’s what happened to my pies.
When I took the pies out of the oven and cut them open, I found that this variety had developed a thin, glossy film on top. It wasn’t sticky, but it did look like an orange skin on top of my pie while the middle was lighter in color.
Aside from the filmy layer, I thought this pie tasted great. Though it was noticeably sweet, I expected the sugar to be more overwhelming than it was.
This batter was also much more viscous than the batch with too much sugar and I only got eight pie tins filled from it.
The thin top layer of this pie wasn’t shiny and was more wrinkled than smooth. It was also more toasted in color than the rest of the filling.
Out of all eight batches, this one made for the cleanest cut. There was a very thin shiny top layer, but the rest of the filling was a consistent light-orange color.
I took a bite and thought it had a slightly strange consistency — the middle was cakey but wet at the same time. It was kind of like a poorly-made cheesecake or a store-bought cookie that was left submerged in milk for a little too long.
This batter held onto the consistency of the canned pumpkin for the most part and filled eight pie tins.
When my oven timer went off, my knife inserted in the center of the pies came out dripping with filling. I took two of the mini pies out and let the rest cook for another five minutes.
The first two were nearly impossible to cut in half and remove from the tins. It was like trying to cut through a bowl of melted ice cream. The pies that had cooked for an additional five minutes were easier to separate but still oozed with filling. Both had a thick layer of bright-orange skin on top.
The absence of egg didn’t seem to affect the pie’s flavor at all; they were both still delicious and on-point in terms of spices. Instead, it just made for a runny texture that was more like pumpkin pie soup.
As I let the pies cool, I saw that they all had browned blisters on top of their plastic-looking skin. Though the interior of the filling had a great, creamy texture. The flavor was ever-so-slightly muted and had a hint of milkiness to it.
While the crusts on each of the other batches differed only slightly in color, this crust seemed to absorb some of the extra milk and took on a toffee-like texture.
Cutting the pies in half, I noticed that they felt a lot heavier and denser than the others. The top layer was a little glossy-looking, but it wasn’t super thick and was consistent in color with the inside of the filling.
From the moment I took my first bite, I appreciated the smooth, consistent texture of this pie.
In terms of flavor, I thought this batch was slightly more savory than the others. I was able to really taste the clove, ginger, and cinnamon.
Measuring out the thick, sticky condensed milk and mixing it with the pumpkin, sugar, and spices made a goopy pie batter. It filled nine mini tins.
Placing the pies on a cooling rack (also known as my stovetop), I noticed the slightly bubbled, plastic-looking top layer. It was the color of bright-orange leaves and separated slightly from the middle of the filling when I cut into the pie.
Though I couldn’t really tell the difference in flavor between condensed and evaporated milk, the textures were definitely not the same.
The pumpkin pie spice I bought was a combination of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, ginger, and cloves. I used the same amount of the combination spice as I would have used had I been working with the other three spices in total, so the batter didn’t take on a funky texture at all.
Cutting into the pie revealed a beautiful orange color throughout. The texture was mushy, but not too wet, and each slice held together nicely. There was a slightly thick skin that was sticky to the touch, but it looked beautiful overall.
This pie tasted like a normal pumpkin pie, so if you want to grab one container of pumpkin pie spice instead of three separate spices, know that it won’t throw off the flavor.
While characteristics like sweetness varied the tiniest bit, moisture and the top-layer texture were the two components that changed the most from one pie to the next.
I was surprised that none of these pies actually tasted bad — especially the one without any milk at all. I actually really enjoyed the pie with too little sugar and I’ve justified eating it for breakfast each of the two mornings that have passed since the day I made it.
Though the physical appearance of each batch was different, I can safely say it’s pretty hard to mess up the flavors in a pumpkin pie.