How To Make Projections That Actually Mean Something

I have seen far too many business plans and financial projections that jump right in and make generic and un-founded assumptions about sales growth. For example, one small company had planned for their sales to grow by $5,000/month. While this may initially sound good, it leaves a good set of projections wanting. How many additional leads per month will be required to meet that growth? What will be the source of those leads? Will your conversion rate of leads into paying customers improve or decline? What are the costs of these activities and is it becoming more or less expensive to acquire customers?

Here is an example of why this is so critical. A small company was excited to release their new product and begin to see their sales grow. They assumed they would quickly scale to over $25,000 per month in sales. This may seem reasonable, but let's figure out what it really will take to get there.

You see, they planned for all of their leads to come through their website. They made a fairly conservative assumption that 1% of their website visitors would make a purchase at a price point of about $20. We can use a little maths to figure out how many monthly website visitors they would need to achieve $25,000 in sales.

First, they would need 1,250 customers ($25,000/$20 per customer) to reach their goal. At a 1% conversion rate, this means they would need 125,000 visitors per month to hit their revenue target. This number was overwhelming and surprising -- and fostered a very healthy strategic conversation about the viability of the new product. They decided to move forward, but empowered with better information to scale their website visitors over time and accept lower but more realistic revenue growth.