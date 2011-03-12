How To Make Phone Calls From Gmail With One Click

Photo: Mashable

Here’s a nice little update to Gmail.You can now make phone calls within Gmail by clicking on phone numbers in your email messages.



Gmail has had a built-in phone dialer for a few months now, but this extra feature makes it even more useful.

If you have already have phone numbers stored for your Gmail contacts, there’s a new green phone icon next to their profile that will launch the phone dialer too.

Domestic calling using Gmail’s phone dialer will be free through the end of 2011, so take advantage now.

Here’s what it looks like:

Photo: Google

