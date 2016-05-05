Twitter's livestreaming app Periscope is testing a way for people to make their broadcasts permanent

Periscope, the app owned by Twitter that lets you broadcast and view live video from your phone, has a new idea to get people using it again: It’s going to allow users to make their broadcasts available forever.

The Next Web reports that adding “#save” to the titles of Periscope videos will mean that they don’t expire after 24 hours. They will stay around in the app to view forever until you choose to delete them.

Right now if you broadcast a live video through Periscope and then end it, it’s gone. The app does try to upload the video so it’s available for 24 hours, but that’s optional.

Periscope’s new feature is likely a response to Facebook Live, the social network’s new live video feature that competes with Periscope. There’s one big difference between Facebook Live and Periscope, though: Facebook videos are permanent and stick around once you’ve ended the broadcast.

Twitter recently hired an editor-in-chief for Periscope in order to curate live broadcasts. Evan Hansen joined the company after leaving publishing platform Medium where he held a similar editorial role.

