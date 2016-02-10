This is how to make the perfect steak, according to a chef

The key to making the perfect steak is to cook it sous vide and then finish it with a sear, according to chef Grant Crilly. Crilly, the co-founder of ChefSteps, did a video demonstration on how to make the most flavorful, well-cooked steak around. Judging by the final product, it’s hard to argue with him.

