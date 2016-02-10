Here's the secret to making pancakes that are light and fluffy

Today’s Shrove Tuesday (a.k.a. Pancake Day), and those of you loading up on flapjacks might encounter a familiar problem: the pancakes come out dense and flat instead of light and fluffy.
Luckily, chef Nick Gavin of ChefSteps broke down how to get perfectly light and fluffy pancakes.
Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Kristen Griffin
Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook
Follow INSIDER on YouTube
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.