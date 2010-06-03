How To Make Over A Magazine For The iPad

NEW YORK (AdAge.com) — There are a lot of uncertainties about magazines on the Apple iPad — how great is the public demand for them, can publishers make money on them? But there’s an equally important logistical question that has to be addressed before publishers can do anything else: How do you build it in the first place?



Three of the magazine world’s early iPad adopters — Time Inc.’s Time magazine, Men’s Health from Rodale and Bonnier’s Popular Science — walked us through their processes.

