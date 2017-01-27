Here's how to make Olive Garden's famous breadsticks

The Olive Garden breadstick is the most coveted item on their menu. With some ingredients you probably have at home, you can make your own pretty easily.

Here’s what you’ll need for the dough:

1 (1/4 ounce) package of active dry yeast

4 and 1⁄4 cups of all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons of unsalted butter, softened

2 tablespoons of sugar

1 tablespoon of fine salt

Here’s what you’ll need for the topping:

3 tablespoons of unsalted butter, melted

1⁄2 teaspoon of kosher salt

1⁄4 teaspoon of garlic powder

1 pinch of dried oregano

