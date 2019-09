<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> New York City bagels are so renown that people on the West Coast are willing to stand in line for two hours in the rain to get a taste of day-old versions of authentic city bagels. We visited top New York City bagel shop Ess-a-Bagel to see how these doughy breakfast staples are made. Produced by Will Wei

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.