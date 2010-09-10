How To Become The Next YouTube Star Making $100,000 Plus Per Year

YouTube isn’t profitable yet, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make money on the video sharing site.
We recently profiled 10 YouTube stars who have already figured out how to make hundreds of thousands of dollars off their videos. We estimated one star, Philip DeFranco, makes $181,000 per year.
As easy as folks like Philip make it look, however, the road to making money on YouTube isn’t smooth. It takes plenty of time, patience, and luck to see a payout of any sort.
To make life easier for the average YouTube user, we’ve created a step-by-step guide on what you need to do to become the next Philip DeFranco and begin making money on YouTube.
YouTube will NOT let you make money off your video if it...
- ' ... contains content that you didn't create or get permission from its creator to use.'
- ' ... shows people from whom you did not get permission.'
- ' ... has content that would be inappropriate for children.'
Justin Bieber can't make money off the YouTube videos that catapulted him to pop stardom.
Why? Because the King of YouTube's first videos were of him singing a bunch of songs that he never received permission to cover.
So, don't bother uploading a video of your Journey tribute band.
- Get a video camera
- Record puppies, kittens, and anything else that can turn a video into a viral hit
- Edit your raw footage into a short, watchable video
(Click here for beginner tips for making professional-quality web video)
While waiting for your video to upload, come up with a catchy yet simple and easily searchable title.
For example, 'Charlie bit my finger,' 'Sneezing Panda,' and 'David after Dentist' are legendary viral videos with self-explanatory titles that seem to roll off the tongue.
What separates a major YouTube Partner like Philip DeFranco from the average YouTube user is that the former knows how to distribute and market their videos to maximise viewership.
If you ever want to be a YouTube Partner, you have to 'regularly upload videos that are viewed by thousands of YouTube users.'
So, keep on making videos and distributing them to social networks and media outlets.
If one of your videos does well, YouTube will send you an email with this subject line: 'Apply for revenue sharing for your video (Video Title).'
However, if approved, you can only make money from the video specified in the email.
If you think you finally have enough video uploads AND views, you can apply directly for partnership on YouTube's Partner Program page.
Once approved, you'll be able to turn on revenue sharing for all your videos (as long as they meet the criteria), and you can even rent out your videos.
Read through the YouTube Partnership Program tutorial, and double-check that you haven't violated ANY of their rules.
' ... you will not be able to apply to the program again for 2 months.'
Once you're done reviewing the guidelines, you need to link a Google AdSense account to your YouTube account.
This is how Google/YouTube will pay you for your awesome video(s).
Once you're approved, you can turn on overlay ads that pop up on the bottom of a video, banner ads that appear next to the video, and/or pre-roll ads that play in front of your video.
If YouTube rejected your application, you obviously didn't follow one of these steps.
You have another two months before you can apply again; so, get back to working on your videos.
