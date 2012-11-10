How Are We Going To Make Money On Mobile?

Figuring out how to make money on mobile has been the code that many entrepreneurs have been trying to crack for some time now.



We decided to ask some of the top entrepreneurs in New York tech that very question, when we hosted our annual SA 100 party on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Do the coolest people in the New York startup scene have it figured out?

Watch below to find out.

Produced by Lindsay Campbell, Kamelia Angelova & Robert Libetti

