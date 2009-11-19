How To Make Money Hoarding Oil

Check out chemical and energy storage company Vopak (Euronext Ticker VPK.NX), the largest ‘conditioned storage’ company in the world.



This Dutch company has been hoarding products for other people for nearly 400 years, and operates in 32 countries around the world, thus provides broad exposure.

Better yet, earnings just spiked 29% due to massive demand for oil storage in particular. Just be aware that the stock has already performed very well year to date, thus the ‘easy money’ has been made. (Tip via FTAlphaville)

Analyst Presentation Q3 2009



