How To Make Money From Web Video: Text Ads

As the rest of the world experiments with embedded video ads, Google and Cnn.com have implemented one of the least-sexy-but-probably-most -effective ways of making money from video: Text ads. Cnn.com has signed a multiyear agreement to use AdSense on its pages; this is separate from the Google/AOL deal a couple years ago. Press release via Yahoo Finance.



