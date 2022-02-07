How to make the perfect mimosa

- Mimosas are a simple cocktail made from orange juice and sparkling wine.
- Fresh-squeezed orange juice will make your mimosas shine, but inexpensive sparkling wine is fine.
- Mimosas can be made in batches or individually.
- Visit Insider’s Home & Kitchen Reference library for more stories.
Mimosas are a brunch staple. They’re simple, they’re classic. “Mimosas get the (morning) party started,” says Adam Goddu, beverage manager at Stone’s Throw Pizza in Richmond, Vermont
The combination of orange juice and sparkling wine was first popularized in the early 1920s under the name “Buck’s Fuzz” by Buck’s Club in London. By all accounts, this was mostly sparkling wine, with a splash of orange juice for flavor and color. Several years later, the Ritz Hotel in Paris debuted the mimosa, with a higher percentage of orange juice than the Buck’s Fizz.
This drink has only two ingredients, but this simplicity allows the quality and taste of the ingredients to shine. “I like to squeeze my own orange juice for mimosas,” says Goddu. “It’s worth the extra effort,” he says, to have the fresher flavor from the orange juice.
Goddu does not recommend springing for expensive sparkling wine when it comes to mimosas. “Don’t waste your money on fancy Champagne if you’re diluting it with orange juice,” he says. Instead, he recommends your favorite bottle of Prosecco or Cava.
Goddu recommends a 3 to 1 ratio of sparkling wine to orange juice. This ratio keeps the drink effervescent while allowing the flavor and acidity of the orange juice to shine. If you prefer stronger flavors of orange juice or of your sparkling wine, adjust this ratio to your preference. To make your mimosa sweeter, go with a sweeter sparkling wine.
While serving mimosas in champagne flutes is traditional, many beverage professionals, including Goddu, don’t recommend them, as they can limit the aromatics of a drink. Opt for a wider glass to allow for a better aromatic experience.
Mimosa flavor variations
Looking to switch up brunch? Here are a few seasonal variations on mimosas. Feel free to garnish with a small slice of fresh fruit or even an edible flower.
- Grand mimosas. Add 1/4 part Grand Marnier or your favorite orange liqueur for every one part orange juice. If you’re using 1 ounce (28.35g) of orange juice, fill the small end of a jigger about halfway, or roughly 3/4 of a tablespoon, with Grand Marnier.
- Strawberry mimosas. Blend fresh or frozen strawberries with your orange juice. Your ideal ratio may vary but start with 1/2 cup of fresh or frozen strawberry pieces for every cup of orange juice. Chill, then proceed with the recipe as written.
- Lemosa. Substitute lemonade for the orange juice.
- Poinsettia. Substitute cranberry juice cocktail for the orange juice.
- Apple cider mimosa. Substitute apple cider for the orange juice.
- Watermelon mimosa. Substitute watermelon juice for the orange juice.
- Mimosa meets screwdriver: Add 1/3 part vodka for every one part orange juice. If you’re using 1 ounce (28.35g) of orange juice, fill the small end of your jigger about halfway, or roughly 3/4 of a tablespoon, with vodka.
Insider’s takeaway
Mimosas are a brunch staple, and luckily very easy to make. Our expert recommends freshly-squeezed orange juice and a less expensive sparkling wine like Cava or Prosecco. Make sure your ingredients are cold, then pour to your ideal ratio. We recommend one part orange juice for every three parts sparkling wine. Feel free to make your mimosas your own by subbing in different juices or adding fun garnishes.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
This Michelin-starred chef’s favorite bolognese pasta is the best comfort dish I’ve made all winter