You can make tie-dye Mickey Mouse shirts at home, and it's easier than you might think

On Friday, Disney released a 10-step guide that teaches fans how to make tie-dye shirts with an outline of Mickey Mouse in the middle.

To do so, you’ll need a white T-shirt, rubber bands, dye, and chalk, among other supplies.

Once you have your tools, you’ll need to section the shirt, soak it in water, dye it with various colours, and then let it sit for 24 hours.

Disney has also released theme-park recipes and other free activities for people to complete at home.

Disney is putting a magical twist on one of the biggest fashion trends of 2020.

The Disney Parks Blog shared a 10-step guide that teaches fans how to make tie-dye shirts with an outline of Mickey Mouse in the middle.

The entertainment giant also uploaded an instructional video that provides viewers with a step-by-step guide to the tye-dyeing process.

According to Disney’s instructions, those wishing to make a Mickey Mouse shirt with tie-dye swirls will need 11 different tools: a white T-shirt, rubber bands of varying sizes, a bucket of ice water, a tablecloth, coloured dyes, plastic wrap, chalk, gloves, paper towels, Ziploc bags, and a Mickey Mouse stencil or outline.

Once you have all items on hand, you’ll need to draw an outline of Mickey Mouse using the chalk and stencil, and then tie each circle using rubber bands. From there, the dyeing process is pretty standard – you’ll have to tie the shirt with more rubber bands, soak it in ice water, and then cover the shirt in dye.

Of course, the garment will need to soak in the colour for at least 24 hours once you’re finished decorating. Complete dyeing instructions can be found on the Disney Parks Blog.

While fans wait for their tie-dye shirts to dry, they can participate in other free activities released by Disney in recent weeks. For example, the company has shared a plethora of theme-park recipes, which help you get a taste of snacks including beignets, churros, and gourmet mac and cheese at home.

You can also watch free recordings of Disney parades, take virtual rides on thrilling roller coasters, and learn how to draw your favourite characters.

