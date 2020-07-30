I'm a terrible cook and even I could make this Michelin-starred chef's favourite spaghetti recipe

Kieran E. Scott/The Recipe Michelin-starred chef Josh Emett told me that Giorgio Locatelli’s recipe for spaghetti alla carbonara (pictured) is ‘a must-have in any cook’s repertoire.’

I’ve never been much of a cook, but I’ve tried to use these last few months to get more comfortable in the kitchen.

So when Michelin-starred chef Josh Emett told me about Giorgio Locatelli’s recipe for spaghetti alla carbonara, I knew I had to try it.

Emett told me the simple dish takes just 10 minutes to make and is “a must-have in any cook’s repertoire.”

Even with a few bumps along the way, I discovered that this dish is both foolproof and delicious.

Cooking has never really been my strong suit.

For the bulk of my early 20s, “making dinner” really just meant stuffing some cheese in a tortilla and popping it in the microwave. I’ve burned instant chow mein to a crisp. And baking? Forget about it!

But I’ve tried to use these last few months to get more comfortable in the kitchen. So when Michelin-starred chef Josh Emett told me about Giorgio Locatelli’s recipe for spaghetti alla carbonara – which he called a “must-have in any cook’s repertoire” – I decided to make it my next personal test.

Even with a couple of bumps along the way, I ended up making one very delicious plate of pasta – proving that this recipe is both foolproof and Michelin-chef approved.

Giorgio Locatelli’s recipe for spaghetti alla carbonara is featured in Josh Emett’s cookbook “The Recipe.”

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider I first learned about the recipe from Josh Emett’s cookbook.

When I asked Emett about the classic recipes he believes every home cook should know how to make, this carbonara by Italian chef Giorgio Locatelli – who runs Locanda Locatelli in London – was at the top of his list.

“This classic Italian dish can be knocked up in 10 minutes, and the recipe is the authentic combination of eggs, pecorino Romano, and guanciale with no cream,” Emett told me.

“This is a dish you could make when in a hurry or to impress a friend, and is a must-have in any cook’s repertoire.”

Emett made the dish sound so easy, and the 10-minute cooking time was even more appealing.

Kieran E. Scott/The Recipe Giorgio Locatelli’s spaghetti alla carbonara, as pictured in ‘The Recipe.’

Kitchen fatigue has hit me many times over these past few months, so I loved the fact that this recipe looked pretty simple and quick.

Plus, the dish was something different from my usual pasta “specialty” – some penne and canned marinara sauce (impressive, I know). Locatelli’s carbonara looked gorgeous and impressive. Could I really make a restaurant-quality dish in just 10 minutes?

I was about to find out.

Locatelli’s carbonara recipe requires just five ingredients.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Locatelli’s carbonara recipe requires just five ingredients.

To whip up this carbonara, you’ll need:

18 ounces of good-quality dried spaghetti

10 slices guanciale or pancetta (diced into ½ inch pieces)

1 tsp black peppercorns (plus extra if wished)

5 egg yolks

1 whole egg

5 tbsp grated pecorino Romano cheese

I couldn’t find guanciale or pancetta slices at the supermarket, so I just went with diced pancetta. One less thing to prep!

It was time for the cooking to begin. First I brought a large pot of well-salted water to a boil, then added the spaghetti.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider First I popped my spaghetti into a pot of boiling water.

So far, so good.

I then melted a knob of butter in a frying pan and threw in the pancetta.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Then I started frying the pancetta.

Locatelli’s recipe recommends frying the pancetta on medium heat for about eight minutes. I accidentally had the stove on high heat, so it was ready in five.

It would be the first of many little flubs in the span of those 10 minutes.

After those five minutes were up, I transferred the pancetta to a plate.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider I put the pancetta on a warm plate.

Locatelli’s recipe calls for placing the pancetta on a warm plate to keep it crunchy.

This was the first time I’d ever seen a recipe call for a “warm plate,” and I was a bit perplexed. Do I throw one in the microwave? In the oven?

Apparently both are tried and true options, as is the one my dad recommended – just running the plate under some hot water. Seeing as how I had recently chipped a wooden spoon in my parents’ blender while making Reese Witherspoon’s breakfast smoothie, this seemed like the safest bet for me.

The recipe then calls for putting your black peppercorns in the pan and crushing them with a meat hammer or the end of a rolling pin.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider I used a mortar and pestle to smash the black peppercorns.

My dad – knowing full well who his daughter is – wasn’t too keen on the idea of me smashing up some peppercorns in his nice (and fairly new) pan.

So I whipped out our mortar and pestle and crushed the peppercorns up before throwing them in the pan with a few spoons of cooking water from the pasta.

It was here that I realised I had broken one of the cardinal rules of cooking: Fully reading the recipe before getting started.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider I threw the peppercorns in a pan with some pasta water.

After a long day of work (and a soul-crushing virtual boot camp class), I was a little burned out by the time I got to the kitchen – and more than ready for some pasta.

So I didn’t realise that I should have cooked the pancetta in a pan that would be large enough to fit the pasta at a later step. I knew I had lost out on some of those delicious oils from the pancetta, but alas – time was ticking and I had to keep going.

If you do want to re-create this recipe, just note that Locatelli recommends stirring the peppercorns around to “lift up all the bits of guanciale or pancetta which may have stuck to the bottom of the pan.”

Then it was time to prep the sauce, so I first grated some pecorino Romano cheese and added one whole egg.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Then I combined the pecorino Romano cheese with one who egg.

The bowl, by the way, was also supposed to be warm, so I made sure to run it under some hot water as well.

The recipe also calls for five egg yolks, so I separated my eggs over a small bowl.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider I started separating the rest of my eggs, as the recipe only called for their yolks.

My parents actually have an egg separator, but I wanted to try the traditional method. After all, this was about practicing new skills!

This part of the recipe surprisingly went off without a hitch. It was time to mix.

As I began to beat the eggs, I realised I had broken another cardinal cooking rule.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider My mixture was looking way too watery, so I added more cheese.

Locatelli’s recipe serves six people, but I was only making enough spaghetti for myself and my parents. As I began to beat the eggs, I realised I had forgotten to adjust the recipe’s measurements.

And as I added the “ladleful of cooking water” that the recipe calls for, I could see that my mixture wasn’t getting creamy. It was downright soupy. Thankfully my dad was on hand and recommended that I grate some more cheese to balance it out, which did the trick.

It wasn’t exactly by the book, but has anyone ever complained about too much cheese in pasta? I don’t think so!

After draining the pasta, I tossed it in the pan with my peppercorns and pancetta.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider After the pasta was ready, I threw it in the pan with the peppercorns and pancetta.

Locatelli also recommends saving some of your pasta water and adding it to the pan if your spaghetti looks too dry.

Then I added my pasta to the bowl of eggs and cheese and began to toss it.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider There was definitely a little too much of that egg and cheese mixture.

Emett notes that it’s important to work quickly with your pasta once it’s drained so that it can retain enough heat to cook the eggs without scrambling them.

As I tossed my pasta I was relieved to see that it looked nice and silky, just as the recipe had promised. But there was definitely more of the egg mixture than necessary, so after a fair bit of tossing I carefully poured out the extra liquid.

The pasta looked absolutely beautiful (if I do say so myself).

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider The spaghetti alla carbonara tasted as good as it looked.

As per the recipe, I topped my plate of spaghetti with a little extra cracked pepper and some more pecorino Romano cheese.

I was amazed to find that, even with my hiccups, it actually looked nearly identical to the beautiful photo in Emett’s cookbook. And, as promised, the dish only took about 10 minutes.

And the carbonara tasted just as good as it looked.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider The plate of pasta looked beautiful.

My pasta was super silky thanks to the smooth sauce, which was light but had a kick from the peppercorns. The pecorino Romano also gave everything a salty touch that added a little more depth to the flavour.

While I almost always go for red sauce pasta – both at home and when dining out – the carbonara proved to me that you can still get plenty of great flavour without a ton of tomatoes.

I think it’s safe to say that this pasta is 100% foolproof. It’s earned a spot in my growing arsenal of go-to meals.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider I’ll definitely be adding this carbonara recipe to my repertoire.

It’s easy to see why Emett loves this dish so much. Locatelli’s spaghetti alla carbonara is super simple and quick, but still looks really impressive.

The dish is a clear upgrade from my usual penne with tomato sauce, and it feels more mature as well. I would definitely whip this up for a date night or dinner party.

Next time, though, I’ll definitely prep a little more beforehand – and use the right pan. But it’s also nice to know that, even when I’ve had a long day, I can make this recipe with a couple of hiccups and it will still taste great.

You can find Locatelli’s recipe for spaghetti alla carbonara on page 50 of



Emett’s book “The Recipe.”





