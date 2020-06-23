How to make Meghan Markle's favourite Thai coconut curry at home

Max Mumby/Getty Images, Bonnie S. Benwick/The Washington Post via Getty Images Meghan Markle once shared her favourite recipe for Thai coconut curry.

Meghan Markle once shared her favourite recipe for Thai coconut curry on her former lifestyle blog, The Tig.

“The warmth of a bite of coconut Thai curry, layered with a comforting richness and spike of ginger, does it for me every single time,” Markle wrote, according to The Express.

Markle used British chef Ella Woodward’s recipe, which she said “hits the spot whether you are vegan or not.”

Here’s the recipe in full.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Duchess of Sussex used to regularly share recipes with her fans, and one of her favourites was Thai coconut curry.

Meghan Markle shared the recipe on her lifestyle blog, The Tig, which she ran before becoming a member of the British royal family.

Writing on the blog, Markle said: “The warmth of a bite of coconut Thai curry, layered with a comforting richness and spike of ginger, does it for me every single time,” according to The Express.

“This recipe by UK foodie darling, Ella Woodward, hits the spot whether you are vegan or not,” she added.

“Simply add some chicken or protein of choice to make it a non-veggie dish, but truth be told, I think you’ll find this dish to be as satisfying as it is transportive. Like a passport on a plate.”

Here’s Woodward’s recipe in full, as cited in The Express:

Ingredients

1 cup brown basmati rice

1 cup coconut milk

1 tin chopped tomatoes

1 tbsp ginger

1 cup chilli flakes

1 cup butternut squash

2 aubergine

3 tbsp chickpeas

brown miso paste

coriander

Method

Preheat the oven to 400°F (convection 350°F)

Put the coconut milk, canned tomatoes, grated ginger, and chilli into a large saucepan with a sprinkling of salt and pepper and allow it to heat until boiling

As it heats up, peel the squash and cut both the squash and the eggplant into bite-size pieces

Add these to the coconut and tomato in the pan

Allow the mixture to cook for about 30 minutes in the oven, at which point add the cilantro and chickpeas to the pan with the miso and place the pan back in the oven for 30 minutes

This will be ready when the squash is soft.

Serve the coconut curry with the brown rice. Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge or freezer

If you don’t like chickpeas, you can leave these out

You can also substitute any of the vegetables for other ones you have in the house; cauliflower, zucchini, and sweet potatoes are all delicious.

Read more:

How to make Meghan Markle’s favourite chicken recipe at home

Here’s everything Meghan Markle eats and drinks for breakfast, lunch, and dinner

How to make 11 of the royal family’s favourite meals at home

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.