How to make Meghan Markle's favourite chicken recipe at home

Meghan Markle is a big fan of chicken adobo.

“It’s so easy – combine garlic, soy (or Bragg Liquid Aminos), vinegar, maybe some lemon, and let the chicken swim in that sauce until it falls off the bone in a Crock-Pot,” the duchess said back in 2012, according to Hello! Magazine.

Here’s a recipe from Hello! Magazine so you can make the dish from home.

Meghan Markle was always a foodie – even before she had access to royal chefs and state banquets with the Queen.

Before she became royal, the Duchess of Sussex would regularly share recipes on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig. One of her favourites was chicken adobo.

“I enjoy making slow-cooked food on Sundays, like Filipino-style chicken adobo,” Markle said back in 2012, according to Hello! Magazine.

“It’s so easy – combine garlic, soy (or Bragg Liquid Aminos), vinegar, maybe some lemon, and let the chicken swim in that sauce until it falls off the bone in a Crock-Pot.”

Here’s a recipe from Hello! Magazine – so you can recreate Markle’s favourite dish at home:

Ingredients:

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1.3 kg chicken cut into pieces

1 large sliced onion

2 tbsp minced garlic

1/3 cup white vinegar

2/3 cups soy sauce

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp black pepper

one bay leaf

one lemon (optional)

Method:

Heat the oil in a large skillet, add the chicken pieces, and cook until golden brown. Remove the chicken and add onions and garlic to the oil, cooking until the onions brown. Add the remaining ingredients into the skillet, put the chicken back into the mixture, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat, cover the pan, and let the dish simmer for about 40 minutes or until the chicken is tender.

