I tried Martha Stewart’s one-pan pasta dish and had dinner on the table in 20 minutes

The pan looked beautiful with all the different colors. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Martha Stewart told me she loves making her one-pan pasta when she only has 20 minutes.

Stewart’s dish barely takes five minutes of prep, and leaves almost zero mess.

Her one-pan pasta is very light and simple, and I’d definitely make it again with a few changes.

We’ve all been craving easy comfort food over these last few months, and nothing has been more soothing to me than a big bowl of pasta.

I’ve learned how to make everything from Gordon Ramsay’s tagliatelle bolognese to Ina Garten’s five-cheese penne, and they’ve all been delicious.

But I recently recalled a recipe that Martha Stewart had told me about during our interview back in March: a pasta dish that could be cooked in just one pan, with 20 minutes on the clock.

With a severe case of kitchen fatigue – and a lot of intrigue – I decided to see if Stewart’s one-pan pasta dish would be the new recipe of my dreams.