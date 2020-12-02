I made Martha Stewart’s Christmas punch, and the easy holiday cocktail tastes like a winter sangria

- Martha Stewart’s Christmas punch has rave reviews, and its simple to make.
- The recipe includes cranberry and pomegranate juices, plus vodka and Cointreau.
- The drink’s fruity kick is reminiscent of a sangria, but it still has strong winter flavors.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
So it’s no surprise that there’s plenty of vodka and zero gin in Stewart’s holiday punch, which has great reviews on her website.
“So very good and gives you just enough of a kick, if you know what I mean,” one cheeky comment reads.
- Chilled, unsweetened pomegranate juice
- Chilled cranberry juice
- Vodka
- Cointreau (or other orange-flavored liqueur)
- Chilled club soda
The syrup is super quick and easy, but make sure it’s your first step. You need to give the mixture time to cool before you add it to the punch.
Even though I decided to halve Stewart’s recipe, I went for two lemons in my modified version because the lemons were quite small (and I just love lemons).
My family was a huge fan of the cocktail as well. My sister loved how much the pomegranate flavor came through, while my mom declared that it was her new favorite winter drink.
“It feels homey,” she said. “The color is Christmas. It’s cheerful and putting me into the Christmas mood.”
“I’m not even a cocktail drinker and I liked it,” my dad added. “Be careful how much you drink!” (classic dad).
Cheers.