I made Martha Stewart’s Christmas punch, and the easy holiday cocktail tastes like a winter sangria

I stumbled upon Martha Stewart’s Christmas punch while looking through holiday cocktail recipes on her website.

Stewart was the last person I interviewed in person before the pandemic began. We talked about making the perfect rice cooking with Snoop Dogg , and our favorite drinks. Stewart told me that she loves a “Polish vodka on the rocks with a great big wedge of orange,” and that she hasn’t touched gin since one very drunk night in college.

So it’s no surprise that there’s plenty of vodka and zero gin in Stewart’s holiday punch, which has great reviews on her website.

“So very good and gives you just enough of a kick, if you know what I mean,” one cheeky comment reads.