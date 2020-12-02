Search

I made Martha Stewart’s Christmas punch, and the easy holiday cocktail tastes like a winter sangria

Anneta Konstantinides
Martha Stewart Christmas Punch
I made Martha Stewart’s Christmas punch, and it tasted like a winter sangria. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider; Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
  • Martha Stewart’s Christmas punch has rave reviews, and its simple to make. 
  • The recipe includes cranberry and pomegranate juices, plus vodka and Cointreau. 
  • The drink’s fruity kick is reminiscent of a sangria, but it still has strong winter flavors.
I stumbled upon Martha Stewart’s Christmas punch while looking through holiday cocktail recipes on her website.
Martha Stewart
Fans have raved about Martha Stewart’s Christmas punch on her website. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MSC Cruises
Stewart was the last person I interviewed in person before the pandemic began. We talked about making the perfect rice, cooking with Snoop Dogg, and our favorite drinks. Stewart told me that she loves a “Polish vodka on the rocks with a great big wedge of orange,” and that she hasn’t touched gin since one very drunk night in college. 

So it’s no surprise that there’s plenty of vodka and zero gin in Stewart’s holiday punch, which has great reviews on her website. 

“So very good and gives you just enough of a kick, if you know what I mean,” one cheeky comment reads. 

Stewart’s Christmas punch includes multiple juices, plus vodka and liqueur.
Martha Stewart Christmas Punch
Stewart’s Christmas punch includes cranberry juice, vodka, and club soda. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider
To whip up Stewart’s holiday drink, you’ll need: 

  • Chilled, unsweetened pomegranate juice
  • Chilled cranberry juice
  • Vodka 
  • Cointreau (or other orange-flavored liqueur)
  • Chilled club soda
You’ll also need to make some simple syrup, which I quickly discovered was as easy as it sounds.
Martha Stewart Christmas Punch
The simple syrup recipe is just a 1:1 ratio of water to sugar. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider
I’d never made simple syrup before but, as Stewart explains in a separate recipe, all you need is a 1:1 ratio of sugar to water. I used 1/2 cup of sugar and 1/2 cup of water.
I poured my water and sugar into a saucepan over medium heat and brought it to a boil.
Martha Stewart Christmas Punch
Make your simple syrup first so that it has time to cool. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider
I stirred the mixture until the sugar dissolved, and that was it! 

The syrup is super quick and easy, but make sure it’s your first step. You need to give the mixture time to cool before you add it to the punch.

As my simple syrup cooled, I began making some fresh lemon juice.
Martha Stewart Christmas Punch
Stewart’s recipe calls for two to three freshly squeezed lemons. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider
Stewart’s Christmas punch calls for ½ cup of fresh lemon juice, and she recommends using two to three lemons.

Even though I decided to halve Stewart’s recipe, I went for two lemons in my modified version because the lemons were quite small (and I just love lemons).

Then it was time for the assembly to begin.
Martha Stewart Christmas Punch
First I poured the cranberry and pomegranate juices into my punch bowl. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider
I decided to cut Stewart’s recipe — which serves 12 to 16 drinks — in half, so I began by pouring 1 cup of the pomegranate juice and ½ cup of the cranberry juice into my punch bowl.
After I added the juices, it was time for the alcohol.
Martha Stewart Christmas Punch
Then I added the vodka and Cointreau. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider
I poured in ½ cup of vodka and ½ cup of the Cointreau, which turned the color of the juice into a gorgeous scarlet hue.
Then I added the club soda and freshly squeezed lemon juice.
Martha Stewart Christmas Punch
Then I carefully poured in my freshly squeezed lemon juice. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider
I used ½ cup of chilled club soda for my modified recipe.
Last but not least was the simple syrup, which had fully cooled.
Martha Stewart Christmas Punch
I made sure my simple syrup had cooled before I added it to the mix. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider
I used a spoon to mix everything together. Barely five minutes had passed and I was almost done!
Then it was time for the final step: adding ice cubes that I had frozen with cranberries inside.
Martha Stewart Christmas Punch
I had frozen cranberries into ice cubes the night before I made my punch. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider
This was such a great suggestion from Stewart, giving the punch that special winter touch that made it look perfect for the holidays (and Instagram).
With just one sip, I could see the future — I would be drinking a lot of this punch in December.
Martha Stewart Christmas Punch
Stewart’s Christmas punch is well-balanced with a fruity kick, reminiscent of sangria. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider
Stewart’s Christmas punch is just the right amount of sweet, thanks to the vodka and Cointreau balancing out those juices. And while there’s no wine in it, the well-balanced punch has a fruity kick that reminded me of sangria — but with floating cranberries instead of oranges. 

My family was a huge fan of the cocktail as well. My sister loved how much the pomegranate flavor came through, while my mom declared that it was her new favorite winter drink. 

“It feels homey,” she said. “The color is Christmas. It’s cheerful and putting me into the Christmas mood.” 

“I’m not even a cocktail drinker and I liked it,” my dad added. “Be careful how much you drink!”  (classic dad).

No matter what holiday you celebrate, Martha Stewart’s Christmas punch will get you into the festive spirit.
Martha Stewart Christmas Punch
I’ll be making Stewart’s Christmas punch all month long. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider
It’s been a tough 2020 for everyone. So pour yourself an extra-big glass of punch, you deserve it for getting through this year. 

Cheers. 

