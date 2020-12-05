I made Martha Stewart's Christmas punch, and the easy holiday cocktail tastes like a winter sangria

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider; Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images I made Martha Stewart’s Christmas punch, and it tasted like a winter sangria.

Martha Stewart’s Christmas punch has rave reviews on her website, and the bright-red drink is simple to make.

The easy recipe includes cranberry and pomegranate juices, plus vodka, Cointreau, and cranberries frozen in ice cubes.

I made Stewart’s Christmas punch and discovered it’s the perfect festive drink – no matter what holiday you celebrate.

The cocktail is well-balanced but has a fruity kick. It’s reminiscent of a sangria, but still has strong winter flavours.

From Ina Garten’s massive cosmopolitan in April to Reese Witherspoon’s Fizzy Apple Cider in October, celebrities have been giving us cocktails to get through every season of this very strange year.

But when it came time to find the perfect holiday drink, I knew there was no better person to turn to than Martha Stewart.

The lifestyle expert is legendary for her hosting skills, so I decided to see if Stewart’s Christmas punch could get me into the festive spirit.

Not only was the drink super simple to make, it tasted like a winter sangria that made me feel like I was on a fabulous vacation (instead of sitting at home for nine months straight).

I stumbled upon Martha Stewart’s Christmas punch while looking through holiday cocktail recipes on her website.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MSC Cruises Fans have raved about Martha Stewart’s Christmas punch on her website.

Stewart is the last person I’ve interviewed – well, in person – since March. We talked about making the perfect rice, cooking with Snoop Dogg, and our favourite drinks. Stewart told me that she loves a “Polish vodka on the rocks with a great big wedge of orange,” and that she hasn’t touched gin since one very drunk night in college.

So it’s no surprise that there’s plenty of vodka and zero gin in Stewart’s holiday punch, which has great reviews on her website.

“So very good and gives you just enough of a kick, if you know what I mean,” one cheeky comment reads.

Stewart’s Christmas punch includes multiple juices, plus vodka and liqueur.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Stewart’s Christmas punch includes cranberry juice, vodka, and club soda.

To whip up Stewart’s holiday drink, you’ll need:

Chilled, unsweetened pomegranate juice

Chilled cranberry juice

Vodka

Cointreau (or other orange-flavored liqueur)

Chilled club soda

You’ll also need to make some simple syrup, which I quickly discovered was as easy as it sounds.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider The simple syrup recipe is just a 1:1 ratio of water to sugar.

I’d never made simple syrup before but, as Stewart explains in a separate recipe, all you need is a 1:1 ratio of sugar to water. I used 1/2 cup of sugar and 1/2 cup of water.

I poured my water and sugar into a saucepan over medium heat and brought it to a boil.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Make your simple syrup first so that it has time to cool.

I stirred the mixture until the sugar dissolved, and that was it!

The syrup is super quick and easy, but make sure it’s your first step. You need to give the mixture time to cool before you add it to the punch.

As my simple syrup cooled, I began making some fresh lemon juice.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Stewart’s recipe calls for two to three freshly squeezed lemons.

Stewart’s Christmas punch calls for ½ cup of fresh lemon juice, and she recommends using two to three lemons.

Even though I decided to halve Stewart’s recipe, I went for two lemons in my modified version because the lemons were quite small (and I just love lemons).

Then it was time for the assembly to begin.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider First I poured the cranberry and pomegranate juices into my punch bowl.

I decided to cut Stewart’s recipe – which serves 12 to 16 drinks – in half, so I began by pouring 1 cup of the pomegranate juice and ½ cup of the cranberry juice into my punch bowl.

After I added the juices, it was time for the alcohol.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Then I added the vodka and Cointreau.

I poured in ½ cup of vodka and ½ cup of the Cointreau, which turned the colour of the juice into a gorgeous scarlet hue.

Then I added the club soda and freshly squeezed lemon juice.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Then I carefully poured in my freshly squeezed lemon juice.

I used ½ cup of chilled club soda for my modified recipe.

Last but not least was the simple syrup, which had fully cooled.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider I made sure my simple syrup had cooled before I added it to the mix.

I used a spoon to mix everything together. Barely five minutes had passed and I was almost done!

Then it was time for the final step: adding ice cubes that I had frozen with cranberries inside.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider I had frozen cranberries into ice cubes the night before I made my punch.

This was such a great suggestion from Stewart, giving the punch that special winter touch that made it look perfect for the holidays (and Instagram).

With just one sip, I could see the future — I would be drinking a lot of this punch in December.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Stewart’s Christmas punch is well-balanced with a fruity kick, reminiscent of sangria.

Stewart’s Christmas punch is just the right amount of sweet, thanks to the vodka and Cointreau balancing out those juices. And while there’s no wine in it, the well-balanced punch has a fruity kick that reminded me of sangria – but with floating cranberries instead of oranges.

My family was a huge fan of the cocktail as well. My sister loved how much the pomegranate flavour came through, while my mum declared that it was her new favourite winter drink.

“It feels homey,” she said. “The colour is Christmas. It’s cheerful and putting me into the Christmas mood.”

“I’m not even a cocktail drinker and I liked it,” my dad added. “Be careful how much you drink!” (classic dad).

No matter what holiday you celebrate, Martha Stewart’s Christmas punch will get you into the festive spirit.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider I’ll be making Stewart’s Christmas punch all month long.

It’s been a tough 2020 for everyone. So pour yourself an extra-big glass of punch, you deserve it for getting through this year.

Cheers.

