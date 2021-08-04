I tried Martha Stewart’s cookie recipe with bacon and potato chips – and I’m never going back to plain chocolate chip

I started by cooking the bacon so it was nice and crispy.

Although Stewart doesn’t mention it in her recipe, I suggest prepping the bacon first for a seamless baking experience. According to the recipe, you should cook eight slices of bacon and expect to split those slices into two groups afterward.

I chose to use Oscar Mayer Center Cut Original Bacon instead of more flavored varieties like hardwood-smoked bacon or maple bacon because I didn’t want to add too many flavors to the cookie.

I cooked four bacon slices in a pan on medium heat. When trying this at home, I’d recommend not standing too close to the pan since the grease from the bacon pops.