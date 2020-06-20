How to make Prince Harry and Prince William's favourite childhood mac and cheese recipe at home

Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images, Paul Yeung/South China Morning Post via Getty Images Princes William and Harry enjoyed mac and cheese as children.

The royal family’s former chef Darren McGrady has shown how to make Prince William and Prince Harry’s favourite childhood mac and cheese recipe at home.

However, the princes enjoyed the classic meal with a twist.

When McGrady worked as a personal chef to Princess Diana at Kensington Palace, he would make the boys mac and cheese with crispy chicken and broccoli on the side.

“All you need for a perfect roast chicken is chicken thighs, and season them with salt,” McGrady said in a YouTube video.

After putting the chicken in the oven, the chef demonstrated how to make the mac and cheese.

“It’s so easy to make from home, all you need to put in there is butter, flour, milk, cream, cheddar cheese, parmesan cheese, and salt,” he said. “Don’t tell me you still use that packet mix.”

For the full tutorial, follow McGrady’s instructions in the video below.

