There's a simple trick to make your Snapchat captions way longer

Madison Malone Kircher
SnapchatAlex Heath / Tech Insider

Snapchat is a fun way to send pictures and videos to friends, but the app does have a few limitations, like the length of text captions.

Luckily, there’s a simple hack that lets you make your captions as long as you like. In fact, it’s basically as simple as talking.

Here’s how it works.

First, take a picture like you normally would.

Screenshot

Tap the 'T' in the upper right-hand corner and type the first few words of your caption.

Screenshot

Next, tap the microphone icon.

Screenshot

Then speak your caption into your phone. When you're done, make sure you press the 'T' in the upper right-hand corner. Don't press 'Done' or the hack wont work.

Screenshot

That's it! Go forth and impress your friends with your Snapchat mastery.

Screenshot

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.