There's a simple trick to make your Snapchat captions way longer

Snapchat is a fun way to send pictures and videos to friends, but the app does have a few limitations, like the length of text captions.
Luckily, there’s a simple hack that lets you make your captions as long as you like. In fact, it’s basically as simple as talking.
Here’s how it works.
Then speak your caption into your phone. When you're done, make sure you press the 'T' in the upper right-hand corner. Don't press 'Done' or the hack wont work.
Screenshot
