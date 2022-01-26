How to make crispy kale chips in the oven or air fryer

You can make crispy kale chips in the oven or air fryer. agrobacter/Getty Images

Kale chips are a tasty, healthy alternative to potato chips and can be made in an oven or air fryer.

The key to achieving ultra-crispy kale chips is ensuring they’re evenly coated in oil.

Homemade kale chips can last for up to a week when stored in an airtight container or plastic bag.

Roasting or air-frying kale can bring out its pleasant earthy flavor while also lending a crave-worthy crunch. As an added bonus, kale chips are healthier for you — unlike their processed potato chip counterparts, this leaf green veggie is packed with antioxidants like vitamins A, C, and K and other phytochemicals that have cardioprotective, anti-inflammatory, and anti-cancer properties.

Fortunately, kale chips are also super easy to make at home, says Avant-Garde Kitchen chef and founder Renaldas Kaveckas. You only need three ingredients: kale, oil, and a preferred seasoning.

Quick tip: Curly kale and lacinato kale (also known as Tuscan kale or dinosaur kale) work best for chips. Lacinato kale leaves are flat and cook more evenly, while the edges on curly kale tend to crisp up nicely. Baby kale isn’t well suited for making chips, because the leaves are too delicate to stand up to high temperatures.



How to make kale chips in the oven To perfectly roast kale chips, keep the oven at a low temperature. agrobacter/Getty Images Aysegul Sanford, founder of the food blog Foolproof Living, says this is her go-to method for making kale chips. While it may take a little more time than the air fryer, she says roasting them in the oven can yield more flavorful results as the kale leaves soak up the oil and seasoning for longer. Preheat oven. According to Sanford, 300 degrees Fahrenheit is the perfect temperature for roasting kale chips — any hotter and the kale chips might burn, but any lower and it might take too long for them to get crispy. Wash and tear the kale. The stems have a tough, chewy texture that takes longer to cook through, so Sanford advises discarding them. Gently tear or cut the leaves into bite-sized pieces. Place the kale in a strainer and rinse it with water to remove any dirt. Dry the leaves thoroughly either using a salad spinner or by pressing them in between paper towels. It’s important to remove as much moisture as possible, or the excess water may steam the kale while it’s roasting, leading to soggy chips. Coat the kale in oil. The key to achieving crispy kale chips is evenly coating them with oil on all sides. Olive oil is the gold standard, but Sanford says avocado oil works well too because it has a neutral flavor and high smoke point. Place the leaves in a large plastic bag or container, drizzle on 1 to 2 tablespoons of oil per sheet of chips, close the bag or container and shake vigorously. Then, use your fingers to massage the oil into the kale leaves. This helps ensure they’re all well coated but also softens them, making them slightly easier to chew and digest. Season the kale. There are endless possibilities for amping up the flavor of kale chips. You can’t go wrong with classic sea salt, black pepper, and garlic powder. Sprinkle on the preferred seasoning and toss again to coat the leaves. Spread out the kale. Lay the kale onto a baking sheet in a single layer. They won’t cook evenly if they’re overcrowded. Roast the chips. Set the timer for 12 minutes, then rotate the pan and roast for another 12 to 15 minutes. When they’re done, they should look dark green with some browning around the edges and feel crisp and crumbly to the touch. Allow the chips to sit for 3 to 5 minutes before you dig in, says Sanford — kale chips tend to crisp up even further after cooling.

Quick tip: If you’re trying to limit the fat content or don’t have time to massage your kale, you can also use spray oil to lightly coat both sides of the leaves.



A faster way: Kale chips in the air fryer

If you’re short on time, try using an air fryer — which takes just 5 to 7 minutes. There are a couple of other advantages to this method: the rapid circulation of hot air yields remarkably crispy results, and since excess oil drips through the holes of the tray, these chips tend to be lower in fat.

To make kale chips in the air fryer, simply follow steps one to four from above. Then, Kaveckas advises spreading the leaves out in a single layer on the air fryer basket.

Air fry the kale chips for five to six minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit, shaking the pan halfway through. Cooking times can vary depending on the air fryer model and they can go from crispy to charred fast, so keep an eye on them.

Seasoning suggestions

Get creative with different spices like cayenne, nutritional yeast, or everything bagel seasoning. Glasshouse Images/Getty Images

Get creative when seasoning kale chips — this super versatile veggie works just as well with savory and salty flavors as it does with spicy ones.

Cayenne pepper: Sanford often uses this spice to add an unexpected punch of heat to kale chips.

Sanford often uses this spice to add an unexpected punch of heat to kale chips. Tahini: With a creamy texture and nutty flavor, Sanford says this paste — which is made from sesame seeds — complements kale chips nicely. To try it, marinate the kale leaves in a combination of oil, lemon juice, and tahini before adding any other desired spices.

With a creamy texture and nutty flavor, Sanford says this paste — which is made from sesame seeds — complements kale chips nicely. To try it, marinate the kale leaves in a combination of oil, lemon juice, and tahini before adding any other desired spices. Nutritional yeast : This deactivated yeast is not only vegan but also adds a pleasantly cheesy, umami-like flavor that pairs well with kale, says Sanford. It also happens to be rich in vitamins and minerals — it’s considered a complete protein because it contains all nine essential amino acids. If you’re not vegan, though, Kaveckas notes that you can also try powdered parmesan for a similar flavor.

This deactivated yeast is not only vegan but also adds a pleasantly cheesy, umami-like flavor that pairs well with kale, says Sanford. It also happens to be rich in vitamins and minerals — it’s considered a complete protein because it contains all nine essential amino acids. If you’re not vegan, though, Kaveckas notes that you can also try powdered parmesan for a similar flavor. BBQ seasoning: Most BBQ seasonings include a combination of brown sugar, paprika, black pepper, salt, chili powder or cayenne pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder — the perfect blend of spicy, sweet, and smoky for mouthwatering kale chips.

Most BBQ seasonings include a combination of brown sugar, paprika, black pepper, salt, chili powder or cayenne pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder — the perfect blend of spicy, sweet, and smoky for mouthwatering kale chips. Soy sauce: For some salty, umami-packed flavor, try marinating kale chips in a couple of teaspoons of soy sauce after massaging them with oil. Sesame oil and garlic powder work especially well with the soy sauce.

For some salty, umami-packed flavor, try marinating kale chips in a couple of teaspoons of soy sauce after massaging them with oil. Sesame oil and garlic powder work especially well with the soy sauce. Everything bagel seasoning: Everything bagel seasoning not only adds a powerful punch of flavor to kale chips thanks to the dried onion and garlic, but it also provides some satisfying crunch from the sesame and poppy seeds.

Kale chips are an obvious substitute for potato chips, so serve them alongside burgers and other sandwiches, or snack on them solo. Sanford also likes sprinkling them over baked pasta dishes for an added layer of crunch, while Kaveckas uses them in salads to add some crispy texture.

How to store kale chips

While kale chips can last for up to a week, Sanford and Kaveckas say it’s best to enjoy them within two to three days.

Make sure to let the chips cool completely before storing them, or they’ll release condensation that could make them soggy. Kaveckas recommends storing leftover chips in an airtight container or plastic bag. Keep them in your pantry, snack cabinet, or on the counter — according to Sanford, storing them in the fridge will expose them to too much moisture, causing them to lose their crunch.

Quick tip: When storing kale chips, lay a paper towel underneath them — according to Kaveckas, the towel will instantly absorb excess moisture, thus helping the chips to maintain their crispy texture.



Insider’s takeaway

Kale chips are a tasty, healthy snack that’s surprisingly easy to whip up in the kitchen, whether you use the oven or the air fryer. The air fryer is faster and can yield extra crispy results, but the oven may provide more time for any seasonings or other added flavors to seep into the kale.

Whichever method you choose, there are several tips to keep in mind for maximum crispiness: dry the leaves thoroughly after washing them, make sure they’re evenly coated in oil, and don’t overcrowd the pan or tray.