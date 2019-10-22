How to make your iPhone headphones louder in 3 different ways

- You can make your iPhone headphones louder in three different ways, depending on your environment.
Different environments, such as a noisy commute, may call for cranking up your iPhone headphones’ volume as loud as possible.
It’s especially convenient that there’s more than one way to amp up the noise level of your iPhone headphones, depending on your environment.
Here’s three different ways you can make your iPhone headphones louder when needed.
How to make your iPhone headphones louder in the Control Centre
1. The simplest way is to use the Control Centre. You can pull up the semi-opaque command centre by swiping down from the top right corner of your screen. For older iPhone models (pre-iPhone X), you’ll swipe up from the bottom.
2. Drag the volume icon bar all the way up to your desired volume level.
How to make your iPhone headphones louder by adjusting the Volume Limit
You may need to undo self-imposed volume limits that were set to protect hearing for those circumstances when you need more volume.
You may have used the “Volume Limit” feature. You can enable or disable the setting as needed.
1. Open your iPhone’s Settings app.
2. Scroll or search for “Music.”
3. Under the “Playback” category select “Volume Limit.”
4. Turn Volume Limit off, or raise the set limit.
How to make your iPhone headphones louder with the “Late Night” EQ setting
Perhaps the most effective way to enhance volume for softer audio like a podcast is by tinkering with your iPhone’s EQ setting.
1. Open Settings, again, and go to “Music.”
2. Under Playback is the “EQ” tab. Tap it.
3. Select “Late Night.”
The setting gives extra oomph to quieter audio, making it the ideal setting for louder environments.
