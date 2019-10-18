How to make your iPhone black and white using Grayscale, which could make your phone less addicting

Getty Images It’s easy to make your iPhone’s screen black and white in just a few steps.

You can make your iPhone black and white by turning on Grayscale in the device’s Accessibility settings.

When you make your iPhone black and white, it can save some battery and be easier on your eyes – and it could make your phone less addicting.

The colourful screen on your iPhone is one of its distinguishing features. But there are many ways to change the colours on your iPhone, and you can even turn it black and white.

You may be wondering why you’d want to replace an iPhone’s bright, vivid display with a drab, grey screen.

Well, there may be health benefits to both you and your iPhone: Grayscale screens are easier on your battery life (though minimal), and your eyes – and some have suggested that it can even make your phone less addicting by eliminating its colourful and engaging interface.

Here’s how to access the Grayscale feature through the iPhone’s Accessibility features:

How to make your iPhone black and white using Grayscale



1. Go into your iPhone and open the Settings app.

2. Search or scroll for the “Accessibility” page.

3. Select “Zoom” under the “Vision” category.

Emma Witman/Business Insider Click on Zoom.

4. Enable “Zoom.” The button is at the top of the page, above bulleted instructions on how to use the Zoom function.

Emma Witman/Business Insider You can’t use any of the available filters until you enable ‘Zoom,’ which also gives you the ability to magnify your screen.

5. After you have enabled Zoom, on the same page near the bottom tap “Zoom Filter.”

6. Select “Grayscale.”

Emma Witman/Business Insider Tap on Grayscale, and your phone will turn black and white.

Once you select Grayscale, your screen will immediately switch over.

Emma Witman/Business Insider With Grayscale, you may find yourself less tempted to open the apps you normally would when they have lost their emotional tug of colour.

You can toggle Grayscale on and off by tapping three fingers on the screen at the same time, three times in a row. A control panel will appear with the Zoom filters.

