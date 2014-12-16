How To Unlock The Best Feature Of The iPhone 6 Plus: Huge Grandpa Fonts

Jay Yarow/Business Insider Look how huge my tweets are.

I’ve had my iPhone 6 Plus for about a month now. I was a little reluctant to buy it because it was so expensive and my iPhone 5 was still working pretty great. But I’m glad I did it.

The main reason: the screen is so big. I have bad, old man eyes, and having all that extra real estate allows me to do something I always wanted to do with my iPhone 5, but never could. That is, crank the system fonts all the way up to Grandpa Size.

