How To Unlock The Best Feature Of The iPhone 6 Plus: Huge Grandpa Fonts

Nicholas Carlson
Huge tweets on an iPhone 6Jay Yarow/Business InsiderLook how huge my tweets are.

I’ve had my iPhone 6 Plus for about a month now. I was a little reluctant to buy it because it was so expensive and my iPhone 5 was still working pretty great. But I’m glad I did it. 

The main reason: the screen is so big. I have bad, old man eyes, and having all that extra real estate allows me to do something I always wanted to do with my iPhone 5, but never could. That is, crank the system fonts all the way up to Grandpa Size.

Go to the Settings app.

Click on 'General.'

Click on 'Accessibility.'

Click on 'Larger Text.'

Tap on and drag the slider all the way to the right.

If you want to make the font even bigger, tap this toggle.

Here's what my inbox looked like before I made the font bigger.

Here's what it looks like after. Ah. So much nicer.

You can also increase font sizes in individual apps, like Twitter. Tap on your profile.

Tap on the gear to go into your settings.

Tap 'Settings.'

Tap 'Text size.'

Tap on and drag the slider to the right.

Look how huge your tweets are now! Yesssssss.

