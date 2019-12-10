How to make Instagram highlight covers for the Stories Highlights on your profile page

Ink Drop/Shutterstock It’s possible to make Instagram highlight covers for the Stories Highlights displayed on your profile page.

After you post InstagramStories, they will be saved in a private Stories Archive in your account. You can then choose to add Stories Highlights to your profile page to publicly show a selection of your favourite stories.

To change the highlight cover, tap the highlight you want to edit under your profile bio.

It’s possible to post highlights of your InstagramStories to preserve a selection of your stories, which usually disappear after 24 hours.

Each highlight has a cover photo, and the default option is the first photo or video within that highlight. But it’s easy to change the highlight cover to another image so it looks exactly the way you want on your profile.

Here’s how to do it.

How to make Instagram highlight covers



1. Launch the Instagram app on your iPhone or Android phone.

2. Tap the profile icon on the far right of the bottom menu.

3. Find your highlights under your profile bio and select the one you want to edit the cover of.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Tap the highlight you want to change the cover for.

4. In the bottom right-hand corner, tap the three horizontal dots above the word “More” – this will access the highlights menu.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Tap More.

5. Select Edit Highlight from the pop-up menu.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Select Edit Highlight.

6. Under Edit Highlight, tap Edit Cover.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Select Edit Cover.

7. Toggle through your highlights to find the photo you want to use as the cover. If the photo you want to use as the highlight’s cover is not already in your highlights, you must add it.

8. Resize it to your liking.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Once you’ve selected and resized your cover photo, tap Done.

9. Tap Done in the upper right-hand corner, and once more to save your changes.

Meira Gebel/Business Insider Your highlight cover will now reflect the changes.

