How to make a Caesar salad that is actually healthy

Candice Kumai is a chef, wellness journalist and the author of “Clean Green Eats: 100+ Clean-Eating Recipes to Improve Your Whole Life.” INSIDER stopped by her New York City kitchen to watch her prepare a kale Caesar salad — a healthy alternative to traditional, high-calorie Caesar salads.

Kumai shared her recipe for the low-calorie salad:

Dressing ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil mayonnaise or Greek Yogurt 2% buy both

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon sea salt

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Directions:

In a large bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, pepper, sea salt, and Worcestershire sauce.

Next, add rinsed kale, apple slices, hemp seed, watermelon radish, micro basil. and avocado, and voilà — you’ve got a healthy Caesar.

Written by Lisa Ryan and produced by Stephen Parkhurst

Follow INSIDER food on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.