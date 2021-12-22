This Greek baklava has been in my family for generations. I learned how to make my dad’s easy recipe, and it’s perfect for the holidays.

Baklava has always been an important part of my family’s history. This baklava recipe has been passed down for generations in my family. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider My pappou — Greek for grandfather — was a phyllo maker, and my dad grew up watching him make baklava and kataifi at his store, Φύλλο κρούστα ΚΩΝΣΤΑΝΤΙΝΙΔΗΣ, in Thessaloniki. According to family lore, my pappou actually helped invent frozen phyllo. Why I’m not a frozen phyllo heiress partying with Paris Hilton on a yacht in Mykonos I do not know, but I’m still proud.

My pappou even had a flier he gave to customers with a hilariously short baklava recipe. The flier my grandfather used to give customers at his filo store. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider My dad told me that my pappou started giving people the fliers — which also include recipes for Greek treats like trigona and galaktoboureko — because they were constantly asking how he made them. His baklava recipe is less than 70 words, and basically translates to: “We add breadcrumbs and a bit of sugar in the mix. We lay the phyllo in layers of two. We add the mix in multiple layers, not just the middle.”

Since baklava is an important family Christmas dish, I recently asked my dad if he’d teach me how to make it. My dad has been teaching me to cook family recipes throughout the year. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider During the holiday season, my dad would always help my pappou at the store. He started selling baklava when he was 12 years old. But he didn’t start making the dessert himself until he moved to the US, wanting to continue the tradition while more than 6,000 miles (9,656km) away from his entire family. Much like my dad, every Christmas memory I have includes baklava. It doesn’t feel like the holidays for me without it. And since my dad recently taught me how to make his famous pastitio and our family’s “celebration cake,” it was only natural that baklava would be next on the list. And, lucky for you, he was more than happy to share the family recipe — and prove that baklava is a lot easier to make than it looks.

My dad’s baklava only requires a few ingredients, and you probably already have most of them in your kitchen. My dad’s baklava includes phyllo, walnuts, and cinnamon. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider 1 packet of phyllo dough

2 sticks of unsalted butter

2 cups of chopped walnuts

2 cups and 2 tablespoons of sugar

½ cup of plain breadcrumbs

1 tablespoon of cinnamon To make my dad’s baklava, you’ll need:

My dad always begins by melting the butter in a saucepan over low heat. First we melt the butter. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider “As Paul Hollywood would say, you need good lamination,” my dad told me sagely as he watched to make sure the butter didn’t burn.

He also throws his walnuts into a food processor — but just for a few seconds. My dad said you don’t want to turn the walnuts into a powder. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider “You don’t want them to be a powder,” he told me. No food processor? No problem. My dad said it’s also perfectly fine to just roughly chop your walnuts with a knife, or even buy pre-chopped walnuts from the supermarket.

Then it’s time to prepare the baklava mixture. Mix the walnuts with sugar, cinnamon, and breadcrumbs. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider We added the walnuts to a large bowl with 2 tablespoons of sugar, as well as the cinnamon and breadcrumbs. My dad told me that breadcrumbs help the baklava absorb the syrup better, a helpful trick that was actually discovered by accident. “Walnuts in Greece used to be very expensive, and people would cheat with breadcrumbs,” he said. “But they found that the breadcrumbs actually really help with absorption.” Just make sure the breadcrumbs are plain — no Italian seasoning!

Then give the bowl a quick mix. Give everything a mix to finish. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider As the scents of cinnamon and walnuts twisted together, I felt like I could already smell the baklava. It brought me back to being a kid, where I’d walk by the kitchen every Christmas break and watch my dad dutifully preparing this mix.

Before you can begin building the baklava, you need to prep your phyllo. Move your phyllo from the freezer to the fridge at least a day before you make your baklava. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider No one is expecting you to make your own phyllo, this isn’t “The Great British Bake-Off.” But make sure to leave your phyllo in the fridge for a day or two before you make the baklava — it can’t be used frozen.

It’s also important to cut the sheets before building the baklava. Cut the phyllo by measuring it over the pan you’ll use for the baklava. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider My dad’s pro tip is to take your pan (he recommends using one that’s medium-sized and has a rectangular shape) and place it over the sheets. Then, using a sharp knife, cut the phyllo to almost match the size of the pan. “It’s OK to fold a little phyllo on the side, so give yourself some extra dough,” my dad said. “But you don’t want a huge amount.”

And don’t throw anything away. Those extra phyllo strips are going to come in handy later. The skinnier phyllo pieces will still be used in the baklava. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Just make sure you save some of your best sheets for the bottom of the baklava (you need a strong base), as well as the top (so it looks extra impressive).

It’s time to build those layers! And my dad always begins by brushing some butter on the bottom of his pan. Brush your pan with butter before building the first baklava layer. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider You don’t need much, just a thin layer will do.

Then start by placing two layers of phyllo in the pan. You’ll always add two sheets of phyllo to the pan at a time. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider As you build the baklava, you’ll always be adding two phyllo sheets at a time. And you’ll always brush the second layer with a little butter. “Not too much,” my dad said. “It doesn’t have to be soaked, or else the baklava will be very oily.”

After six total layers of phyllo, throw some walnut mix after adding the butter. Make sure to sprinkle the whole pan with a thin layer of the mixture. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider “Sprinkle the whole pan with a thin layer of your mix,” my dad said. “And put a bit more of the mix around the middle of your phyllo.” “But you don’t want areas where there’s no filling,” he added. “You want some in every bite.”

You’ll continue repeating those three simple steps as you build more and more layers of the baklava. You should add some walnut mixture to every sixth layer of phyllo. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Two layers of phyllo at a time, the top brushed with butter

Every six layers of phyllo, also add some of the walnut mixture Remember, the breakdown is:

When you reach the middle of your pan, start using the extra phyllo strips. Use your extra phyllo strips when you hit the middle of the pan. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Place the strips next to each other, as we did above, to mimic a full sheet and get the most out of your box of phyllo. Just make sure you’re still doing two layers at a time. “It’s not an arts and crafts project, it’s food!” my dad said. “You’re not going to see any of this when you cut the baklava, just multiple layers of phyllo.”

The middle is also where you’ll want to put a bit more of the walnut mixture. Add more walnut mixture in the middle of the pan as well. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider And if you end up missing the count and accidentally put three layers of phyllo instead of two, or the walnuts on top of layer seven instead of six, my dad said it’s “not the end of the world.” “The key is you just want to make laminated layers with the filling,” he added. “Don’t panic and do the best you can.”

The last two layers should be your best layers. Save your best phyllo layers for the top. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider For this pan of baklava, we actually did four final layers instead of six since we ran out of phyllo. If you want, you can always make more mix. And if you have extra phyllo, you can use it to make tiropitakia (cheese pies) or spanakopita (spinach pies) and really turn this into a Greek feast.

Make sure to cover your entire last layer with butter. Add lots of butter on top. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider This is why you want to make sure to use full sheets of phyllo on top — it’s very hard to butter layers that are broken. And don’t forget to butter the edges. My dad says this will help protect the phyllo from burning.

Before throwing your pan in the oven, you need to cut the baklava. My dad said cutting the baklava helps it cook. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider Use a sharp knife to cut the baklava into small triangles or squares before baking. “If you don’t cut it, the baklava will not cook,” my dad told me. “Raw baklava is not good. Plus, it’s very hard to cut after you cook it because the baklava is very flaky.”

My dad recommends using the diagonal cut. The diagonal method is the traditional shape. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider It helps the cooking process, plus it’s the traditional shape. Just cut the baklava into squares first, then slice across them diagonally.

You’ll want to bake the baklava at 350 degrees Fahrenheit until it’s golden brown. It will take 45 to 55 minutes to cook your baklava. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider My dad said the baking time will take 45 to 55 minutes. Every oven is different, so make sure to keep checking on yours until you get that beautiful color.

Now it’s time to make the syrup. Mix sugar and water for the baklava syrup. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider To begin the syrup, mix the 2 cups of sugar with 1 cup of water.

Then add a bit of lemon juice to the mix. Add some lemon to help stop the syrup from crystallizing. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider My dad told me that the lemon juice helps stop the syrup from crystallizing, which helps your baklava last longer. Then mix the syrup as you wait for the first boil. “Wait a few seconds after it starts boiling, then take it off of the heat,” my dad said. “Don’t let it boil for more than a minute.”

While the syrup is still hot, pour it all over your cold baklava. Use a ladle to pour the syrup on top of your baklava. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider My dad recommends using a ladle for this step, and says it’s important you make sure to pour the syrup evenly over the baklava. It’s also important to note that your baklava needs to cool completely before adding the syrup. My dad usually lets the baklava sit overnight, but he said you can just wait a couple of hours if you’re in a crunch for time.

Then cover your pan with aluminum foil and let it rest for 30 minutes. Let the baklava rest so it absorbs the syrup. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider This helps the baklava absorb all that delicious syrup.

The baklava is ready to serve once it’s cold. This baklava recipe has been in my family for generations. Here’s how to make it for the holidays. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider To make sure the syrup doesn’t crystallize, my dad says it’s important to always use a clean knife when you’re cutting new pieces and always avoid using a wet knife or wet utensils. Also, there’s no need to refrigerate. You can let your pan sit out in the kitchen for days (if it’s not eaten before then!).

And if your baklava tastes anything like my dad’s, it’s going to be absolutely delicious. My friends have been praising my dad’s baklava for years. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider There are so many incredible textures and flavors that dance together as you bite into a piece of baklava. You’ve got the flakiness from the phyllo, combined with that sweet sticky syrup. And then there’s that satisfying crunch of the walnuts in the middle, bringing everything together as it melts in your mouth. I brought some of my dad’s baklava on a road trip with friends seven years ago, and to this day they still talk about it. My boyfriend and his roommates, who got to try it for the first time last month, said it was so good it gave them goosebumps. This recipe has won my dad baking contests at his office, and has been the talk of every Greek holiday party we’ve ever attended. I’m telling you, this is the real deal.