How To Make Google Glass Look Cool Instead Of Dorky

The folks at coupon site MyVoucherCodes.co.uk have come up with a cool idea to make Google Glass more appealing to the normal, non-Geek world: disguise it as a high-fashion headset.



They even went so far as to design and photograph a prototype:

Photo: Myvouchercodes.co.uk

Their design is less weird than the Geordi-from-Star-Trek visor Google designed. Google Glass covers a lot more of a person’s face:

Photo: Myvouchercodes.co.uk

They aren’t alone in wanting a cooler looking Glass. As we previously reported, there is actually a company working on this right now: Telepathy One. Its wearable computer will offer similar features to Google Glass and cost less.

Here’s what it will look like:

Takahito Iguchi, CEO of Telepathy Inc.

Photo: Telepathy One

Of course, the best way for Google Glass to become beloved by fashionistas is to make it look like a cool pair of awesome, regular glasses, Warby Parker style. The rumour is that Google is looking to work with Warby on that right now.

So why would a coupon site get so interested in Google Glass? It turns out that people are already looking for discount coupons for the not-yet-arrived device. Google is currently charging developers $1,500 for prototype versions.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.