How to make Google Chrome the default browser on your Android phone in 5 simple steps

Henry Nicholls/Reuters You can make Google Chrome your default browser on an Android in a few simple steps.

You can make Google Chrome the default browser on your Android device at any time.

You can change the default browser on your Android device to Google Chrome by adjusting the settings in your Apps menu.

Depending on the settings of your Android phone or tablet, you might not have a default web browser. As a result, you’ll be presented with a series of browser options every time you tap a link.

That said, one of the advantages of using an Android device is that you have a lot of flexibility when it comes to customising your device, and selecting what apps you want to use by default.

When it comes to browsers, for example, you can set Chrome (or any other browser app) as the default Here’s how.

How to make Google Chrome the default browser on Android



1. Open the Settings app on your Android.

2. Tap “Apps.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Open the Apps section of the Settings app to choose a default browser.

3. Tap the three dots at the upper-right corner of the screen and, in the drop-down menu, tap “Default apps.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Choose the default apps option in the Apps menu.

4. Tap “Browser app.”

Dave Johnson/Business Insider Set a default browser so you don’t need to choose which app to open every time you open a link.

5. On the Browser app page, tap “Chrome” to set it as the default web browser.

