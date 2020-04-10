How to make Gmail display in dark mode on your Android device

Devon Delfino
SamsungYou can change your Gmail app to dark mode on an Android to make it easier on your eyes.

The glare of a bright phone screen can be quite annoying, and even a bit painful, when you’re trying to read your emails at night.

For Android users with version Q or later, there’s a simple solution: dark mode.

It changes the main background colour of your email app to a muted black, which makes it a lot easier on the eyes.

Here’s how to enable it.

How to make Gmail display in dark mode on your Android

This process should only take a minute or so to complete:

1. Open the Gmail app on your Android phone and log in, if needed.

2. Select the three stacked lines and then select “Settings.”

How to make Gmail dark mode AndroidDevon Delfino/Business InsiderTap ‘Settings.’

3. Tap “General Settings.” Select your account.

How to make Gmail dark mode AndroidDevon Delfino/Business InsiderTap the account.

4. Select “Theme.”

How to make Gmail dark mode AndroidDevon Delfino/Business InsiderTap ‘Theme.’

5. Set the theme to “Dark.”

How to make Gmail dark mode AndroidDevon Delfino/Business InsiderSelect ‘Dark.’

Your Gmail app will then appear in dark mode, but you can always go back into your app settings to switch it back off if you want.

