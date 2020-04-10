How to make Gmail display in dark mode on your Android device

Samsung You can change your Gmail app to dark mode on an Android to make it easier on your eyes.

You can make Gmail display in dark mode on your Android device via the Gmail app’s settings menu.

You should know, however, that the dark mode feature is only available for Android devices with version Q or later.

Here’s what you’ll need to do to set your Gmail app to dark mode on an Android.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The glare of a bright phone screen can be quite annoying, and even a bit painful, when you’re trying to read your emails at night.

For Android users with version Q or later, there’s a simple solution: dark mode.

It changes the main background colour of your email app to a muted black, which makes it a lot easier on the eyes.

Here’s how to enable it.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to make Gmail display in dark mode on your Android

This process should only take a minute or so to complete:

1. Open the Gmail app on your Android phone and log in, if needed.

2. Select the three stacked lines and then select “Settings.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap ‘Settings.’

3. Tap “General Settings.” Select your account.

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap the account.

4. Select “Theme.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Tap ‘Theme.’

5. Set the theme to “Dark.”

Devon Delfino/Business Insider Select ‘Dark.’

Your Gmail app will then appear in dark mode, but you can always go back into your app settings to switch it back off if you want.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.