How To Make Gmail Automatically Sort Incoming Messages

Google released a new Labs feature in Gmail that automatically sorts your incoming mail.The “Smart Labels” sort your mail into three categories: Bulk, Forums, and Notifications.



Bulk is for messages from mass email lists, Forums are messages with group mailing lists, and Notifications are individual messages sent to you.

If you get a lot of email, this may help you keep track of which messages you should read first. Just click the appropriate label. It’s also a great companion to Gmail’s Priority Inbox, which highlights the most important emails for you.

To activate smart labels, click on the Labs tab under Mail Settings in Gmail and click “Enable” next to the Smart Labels option. Your labels will be created automatically and all future emails will be sorted.

