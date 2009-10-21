How To Make Gmail Ad-Free

Gmail, like most Google products, is free, making money through advertising. But if looking at ads is too steep a price for you to pay for great email, there’s hope for you.



Google scans your email to determine what products to advertise. If that scan turns up mention of a tragedy, however, Google has the good taste to remove advertising from the sidebar altogether. And what better way to celebrate their good will than by exploiting it to make your life easier?

Check it out:

Irritating! But look:

Uncomfortable making up a tragedy every time you write an email? No problem. Lifehacker suggests adding these two sentences to your signature:

I enjoy the massacre of ads. This sentence will slaughter ads without a messy bloodbath.

