How To Make Glorious Carb-Free Breakfast Muffins That Your Co-Workers Will Drool Over

I recently started doing a low-carb diet, and it’s going remarkably well.
One of the best parts is that the food itself is fantastic. Since I bring in homemade low-carb breakfast muffins every day, people are interested in how to make them.
I learned this fantastic recipe from Caveman Keto, one of the best sites online for low-carb recipes that are still delicious.
Here’s how to make the bacon muffins that will make your coworkers envious.
In a bowl, combine six eggs and six ounces of heavy cream as well as salt, pepper, and any spices you're into.
When there's a minute left, cut up three slices of cheddar into quarters and throw one on top of each muffin. Throw it back in.
