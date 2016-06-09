Everyone is going to be making rosé slushies this summer

Sarah Schmalbruch

Pink drinks seem to be all the rage this summer.

There’s Starbucks’ pink drink, and now there’s frosé, or frozen rosé.

Think of it like a wine slushie, only classier because it’s made with rosé, simple syrup, and lemon juice.


The best part about this frozen cocktail is that you can easily make it at home; although you probably won’t be hard pressed to find it at pretty much any resturant or bar that serves rosé this summer.

To make it, freeze a bottle of rosé, then blend it with some simple syrup, lemon juice, and Aperol. Bon Appétit has the full recipe if you’re interested.

If that sounds too labour-intensive for you, or if you don’t have a blender at home, plan a trip to Willa Jean in New Orleans, which seems to be the current hot spot for the drink.

One search for #frose on Instagram yields plenty of photos of the restaurant’s slushies:

 

 


 We’ll take a glass of frosé by the pool, please.

 

