New York's hottest pickle joint showed us how to make fried pickles

In honour of National Pickle Day, we asked the experts at New York City’s famous pickle place, Jacob’s Pickles, how to make their delectable fried pickles at home.

While Jacob’s Pickles serves up unique takes on classic Southern comfort food, they are renowned for their fried pickles, which they serve with a spicy red mayonnaise for dipping.

Making fried pickles is pretty simple. First, make the batter: Jacob’s is made of flour, seltzer, and a spice blend.

Mix those ingredients together, and then dip the pickles into the batter. Then, place them into a pan of hot oil, and cook for four to six minutes. Let cool and enjoy!

Watch the video to see how the pros do it.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Adam Banicki

