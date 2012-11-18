US

World Famous Pastry Chef Francois Payard Teaches Us How To Make Macarons

William Wei

Two things helped propel Francois Payard into becoming a world renowned pastry chef: 1.) his bustling personality, and 2.) his macarons.

We stopped by the Francois Payard Bakery in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, and the chef put on a show as he took us on a step-by-step guide on how he makes his world famous macarons.

Watch below to learn how you can make Chef Francois Payard’s macarons:

Produced by William Wei

