World Famous Pastry Chef Francois Payard Teaches Us How To Make Macarons

Two things helped propel Francois Payard into becoming a world renowned pastry chef: 1.) his bustling personality, and 2.) his macarons.
We stopped by the Francois Payard Bakery in Greenwich Village, Manhattan, and the chef put on a show as he took us on a step-by-step guide on how he makes his world famous macarons.
Watch below to learn how you can make Chef Francois Payard’s macarons:
Produced by William Wei
