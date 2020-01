Flight attendants reveal 14 things they wish all passengers would start doing

Leon Neal/Getty Images Flight attendants have a lot of major responsibilities.

Flight attendants told Insider about things they wished passengers did more often.

They encourage passengers to stop bringing their mobile phones to the bathroom.

Flight attendants also want passengers to keep the aisle and galley clear.

They also insist you really pay attention to the safety demonstration.

Travelling on aeroplanes can be stressful, and it can be easy to forget about others around you – including flight attendants.

But it’s important to remember that they’re there to make your ride more comfortable and to make sure everyone on board stays safe.

To help everyone have the best trip possible, here are 14 things flight attendants wish passengers would start doing for every flight.

Bring something warm or wear layers.

Shutterstock This is especially important if your seat doesn’t include a blanket.

It’s not just in your head – aeroplanes are cold for a reason.

Monserrat Andujar-Geacoman, a flight attendant for a domestic US airline, told Insider that aircraft were kept cool to accommodate emergency equipment and cockpit instruments.

Because of the lower temperature, she advises passengers to always bring a sweater, hoodie, or blanket on flights.

Give yourself plenty of time to make a connection.

Ben Mack / Insider Flights can sometimes get delayed.

It may be tempting to book flights with a short layover so you can save some travel time, but Lorelei McAree, a flight attendant for a domestic US airline, said that may not be the best choice.

“Weather, mechanical delays, and a whole host of other things can turn what would otherwise be a smooth and one-time operation crazy,” she says. “It’s not in anyone’s control.”

Her advice? Give yourself an added cushion of time so you don’t miss a connecting flight.

Read the terms and conditions of your ticket before you buy it.

conejota/Shutterstock Always read the fine print.

It’s always best to do your research before booking a ticket, McAree told Insider, especially if you might require special assistance or specific accommodations.

“If you’re travelling with a large family, for example, please purchase a ticket that guarantees you a seat assignment so nobody can split you up,” she added.

Flight attendants follow safety rules just like anyone else, so be patient when they must remain seated during turbulence.

Adnan Abidi/Reuters Always pay attention when they have announcements.

Yes, flight attendants are there to make your flight comfortable – but their main focus is on safety, meaning they also need to follow the rules.

“If there is turbulence or something that warrants us to stay seated, please be mindful that we have to discontinue service so that we can maintain the safety of ourselves, passengers, and the aircraft. We love helping customers, but we cannot do so if we are not safe,” McAree told Insider.

Bring some of your own snacks and beverages, especially if you have certain restrictions.

Shutterstock This can also help ensure you don’t have to wait to be served.

One of the best ways to make sure you have a great trip is to bring food and water, McAree said.

Water is especially key, as high altitudes can cause dehydration and you may not be able to have your cup refilled as frequently as you’d like.

McAree also told Insider that snacks were just as important – especially if you have any dietary restrictions. “Bringing food that caters to your needs ensures there will be no issue of not having any snacks that fulfil those needs available in flight,” she added.

Pay attention to the safety demonstration.

ADEK BERRY / Getty It will only take a few minutes.

You may have heard it several times before, but it is important to pay attention to the safety demonstration before takeoff.

“Again, flight attendants are there for safety,” McAree said. “Safety demos take no more than five minutes, and they will be helpful in an emergency situation.”

Take out your headphones when flight attendants come by for service.

tanyss / iStock It’s a small gesture that makes a big difference.

McAree told Insider that you should show your flight attendants some respect by taking out your headphones when they are talking to you.

Saying thank you to flight attendants goes a long way.

Shutterstock Flight attendants have a lot of responsibility.

Lorrie Metrejean, a flight attendant for a domestic US airline, told Insider that being ignored by passengers could be disheartening.

“I wish passengers would realise that my job is just as important as a pilot’s job,” she said. “Flight attendants are responsible for the safety of the entire aircraft. At the end of the day, we’re there for when an emergency occurs – whether that be a medical issue or security issue or if there’s something wrong with the plane and we’d have to evacuate the aircraft and get everyone off safely.”

The takeaway? Be sure to thank your flight attendants as you’re exiting the aircraft.

Greet staff members when you board the plane.

Shutterstock It’s nice to acknowledge when someone is saying hello to you.

Make sure to greet your flight attendants as you board the plane, too.

“It does bother me when people don’t respond when I greet them as they’re coming aboard,” Metrejean told Insider. “I feel like if I can take the time to make them feel welcomed, then they would at least acknowledge that I’m there instead of ignoring me.”

Seriously, keep the aisles clear.

Shutterstock Remember that planes are flight attendants’ workspace.

Andujar-Geacoman told Insider that passengers should think of the aisle as flight attendants’ office space.

“I would never dream of coming into your office, taking off my shoes, and leaving them out in plain sight so you could trip over them,” Andujar-Geacoman said.

As a courtesy to your flight attendants, do your best to keep your belongings, knees, and elbows out of the way throughout the trip, not just during the beverage service.

Obey the carry-on and personal-item rules that come with your ticket.

sbhaumik / iStock Always remember that the overhead space in an aeroplane is meant to be shared.

Andujar-Geacoman told Insider that following the luggage rules not only made boarding smoother but also helped your fellow passengers.

“When you cross this line, it hurts someone else’s chances of keeping their own carry-on with them,” she said. “Mindfulness and courteousness go a long way when it comes to personal property.”

Leave your phone behind on bathroom runs.

AP/Matt Slocum Aeroplanes are a shared space, and the bathrooms are no exception.

Be mindful of the other passengers when you’re using the restroom by trying to be as quick as possible. One way to speed things up is by not bringing your phone with you in the stall.

“It’s already gross that you’re taking your phone in there, but there are also only two bathrooms on a 737 for 170 passengers, not including the bathrooms for first-class,” Andujar-Geacoman said. “The line can get long, and turbulence is real.”

Try to stay out of the galley — it’s not really for passengers.

iStock It’s not your second home.

Yes, this area can be a nice, spacious relief from your seat, but Andujar-Geacoman says it shouldn’t be your full-time escape from your row.

“Being cordial and nice does not mean you should take a seat in our galley and make yourself at home,” she said. “We know you’re trying hard not to go back to your seat (especially on longer flights) … but we also like our space and privacy.”

Bringing a small token of appreciation never hurts.

Nykonchuk Oleksii/Shutterstock Some flight attendants wish passengers would do this more often.

Andujar-Geacoman told Insider that a small token of appreciation went a long way, whether it’s a small bag of chocolates or a kind note.

“This has to be the biggest, most wonderful compliment to us,” she said. “Please do this more often. We’ll be your biggest fans and be sure to spread the word to the crew by including your seat number for praises and high-fives.”

