How to make a Facebook business page private by unpublishing it, so that you can make edits or revamp the page

AP/Andre Penner It’s easy to make a Facebook business page private.

You can make a Facebook business page private by unpublishing it, which will make it invisible to the public.

To make a Facebook business page private, head to your page’s settings menu using the Facebook app or website.

Making a Facebook business page private is especially helpful for when you need to make edits or update information, but don’t want anyone to view the page half-finished.

To make a Facebook page private, you’ll have to unpublish it – this will give you time to make changes without the public seeing. To unpublish a Facebook business page, you’ll have to head to its settings on either your mobile app or desktop browser.

Unpublishing it will render it temporarily private, and you can publish it again at any time. You may find this feature helpful when you need to make edits – whether they are quick fixes or major updates to the page.

Unfortunately, there’s no option to make a Facebook business page permanently private to only certain people, as the point of a business page is to promote something to the public. If you’re interested in making a more exclusive space, you may want to create a private event or group instead.

It’s also important to note that people who have roles on the business page will still be able to view it, regardless of whether it’s unpublished or not.

Here’s how to unpublish your Facebook business page using the Facebook website on your Mac or PC, or the Facebook app on your iPhone or Android device.

How to make a Facebook business page private on your desktop



1. Open Facebook in your preferred browser.

2. Click “Pages” on the left side panel of your homepage. If it’s a page you view often, it may even pop up in the “Shortcuts” section. You may need to click the “See More” dropdown arrow if “Pages” doesn’t appear in the first few options.

Grace Eliza Goodwin/Business Insider Click on ‘Pages’ on the left.

3. A list of pages you manage will appear on the next screen. Click the page you’d like to unpublish.

4. Once you’re on your business page, a “Manage Page” panel will appear on the left side of your screen. Scroll to the bottom and select “Settings.”

Grace Eliza Goodwin/Business Insider Select ‘Settings’ at the very bottom.

5. The top option in the “General” tab will be “Page visibility.” If the page is public, it will say “Page published.” Click the blue “Edit” option to change this.

Grace Eliza Goodwin/Business Insider Click ‘Edit’ next to ‘Page visibility.’

6. Select “Page unpublished” and then click the blue “Save Changes” button.

Grace Eliza Goodwin/Business Insider Click ‘Page unpublished,’ then ‘Save Changes.’

7. This will open a pop-up asking you to share your reason for unpublishing the page. Select your reason from the list of options.

8. Click the blue “Next” button to continue.

Grace Eliza Goodwin/Business Insider Select a reason and click ‘Next.’

9. Facebook will then ask you what you need to do in order to properly finish your page. Check any of the boxes that apply.

10. Click the blue “Unpublish” button.

Grace Eliza Goodwin/Business Insider Click ‘Unpublish.’

11. Facebook will confirm this decision. Click the blue “Close” button to return to your page settings.

Grace Eliza Goodwin/Business Insider Click ‘Close’ to complete the process.

How to make a Facebook business page private on your phone or tablet



1. Open the Facebook app on your mobile device.

2. Tap the three bars in the bottom-right hand corner of your screen.

3. Tap “Pages” below the orange flag icon.

Grace Eliza Goodwin/Business Insider Find and tap ‘Pages.’

4. Select the page you wish to unpublish from the list.

Grace Eliza Goodwin/Business Insider Find and select your page.

5. On your page, tap the gear icon in the upper right hand corner to open your settings.

Grace Eliza Goodwin/Business Insider Tap the gear icon to go to your settings.

6. Tap “General” at the top of the list.

Grace Eliza Goodwin/Business Insider Tap ‘General’ at the top.

7. Scroll down until you find the “Page Visibility” section.

8. Tap “Unpublish” and you’ll see the blue checkmark appear next to it instead.

Grace Eliza Goodwin/Business Insider Select ‘Unpublish’ and a blue check mark will appear.

9. When you return to your page, you may see an option to “Publish Page.” You can tap this blue button to make your page public again, or you can access the settings menu again at any time.

Grace Eliza Goodwin/Business Insider You can re-publish your page whenever you’re ready.

