How to make sure your Facebook is as secure as possible

No one wants to deal with the stress and potential damages of having their Facebook account hacked.

To decrease the likelihood of hacks, as well as the time it takes account holders to find suspicious activity that could be a precursor, Facebook has just launched a handy check-list that all users should take the time to walk through.

Because Facebook just launched security check-up, you’ll see it at the top of your profile. You can also find it anytime by clicking here:

Enhancing your security is super easy — there are only three steps! — so all users should take the time to walk through the list:

First thing you can do is log-out of all the browsers and apps (including those that use your account information as a “social login”) that you haven’t used recently:

Next, set up “login alerts” so that you’ll know whenever someone logs into your account from a new device or browser. You can choose to receive email or text notifications:

Take the time to carefully read all the best-practices for a good password. Don’t think your current one fits the bill? Take a moment to think of something better and make the change:



Facebook

And you’re all set! In less than ten minutes, your Facebook account is successfully more secure:

Facebook

NOW WATCH: The 12 best new features coming to the iPhone



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.