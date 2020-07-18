A magician made a video demonstrating how to turn a Krispy Kreme box into a face shield in under 2 minutes

Rachel Askinasi
Andy Clockwise/YouTubeMagician Andy Clockwise showed his YouTube fans how to make a Krispy Kreme face shield.
  • Andy Clockwise, a magician based in the UK, made a face shield out of a Krispy Kreme doughnut box.
  • The entertainer posted a tutorial to his YouTube channel showing his 4.8K subscribers how to cut and fold the box into what looks like a piece of personal protective equipment.
  • By cutting off the top of the box and folding the sides, Clockwise made use of the plastic window built into the doughnut carrier.
  • “It’s quite comfortable,” Clockwise said of his innovation.
  • You can view Clockwise’s tutorial below and learn how to make a Krispy Kreme face shield for yourself.
