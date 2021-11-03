What is egg wash? How to use it to add shine to your baked goods

To make egg wash, whisk together one egg and 1 teaspoon of water or milk. Westend61/Getty Images

Egg wash is a simple mixture of whisked egg and water or milk.

When brushed onto raw baked goods, egg wash adds golden color and shine to the finished product.

The composition of an egg wash – such as using whole eggs or egg whites – can influence color and shine.

If you’re tackling a baking recipe, namely pastries, there’s a good chance that adding an egg wash is included in the directions. But certainly, don’t let that intimidate you.

Whisking together an egg wash is quick and simple. It’s an important addition for many recipes as it enhances the appearance and adds beautiful golden color to finished bakes. For other recipes, it can function as an adhesive as well.

For advice on how to make an egg wash and when to use it, we asked Erin Emmett, pastry chef and founder of Pistachio Culinary Studio, to share her expertise.

What is egg wash?

If you’ve ever admired the gorgeous shine and wonderfully golden color of a pastry such as a homemade pie, croissants, or danishes, you have egg wash to thank for that. An egg wash is simply a mixture of whisked egg with either water, milk, or another form of dairy such as heavy cream.

“Depending on the combination and timing, an egg wash can act as an adhesive as well as adding browning color or shine to baked items,” says Emmett. “It’s also used for attaching dry garnish ingredients to the food item like sprinkling raw sugar on pie dough or getting breadcrumbs to stick to a chicken cutlet.”

How to make egg wash Crack an egg into a small bowl. You can choose to use a whole egg, just the yolk, or just the white depending on your goal. For more on that, check the chart below. Add 1 teaspoon of liquid. Use water, milk, or cream depending on your preference. Whisk to combine. Use a small whisk or fork to whisk the mixture. Add an additional teaspoon of water if needed to thin the egg wash. Brush onto your raw baked good. Use a pastry brush to brush the egg wash on the dough before baking.

Quick tip: If you’re adding an egg wash to bread dough that needs to be scored, brush it on first. Scoring after the egg wash is added will add a more dramatic contrast in the appearance of the bake.



Different types of egg wash and their effects on a recipe

Challah’s deep burnished brown color is achieved by a yolk-heavy egg wash. SMarina/Getty Images

The composition of your egg wash will have an effect on your finished bake. And there are a few options to consider before diving in. “The more fat in the egg wash, the darker the color and less shine,” says Emmett. “The less fat in the egg wash, the shinier and lighter in color.”

If you’re using an egg wash to enhance the color and shine of a dough while baking, incorporate the egg yolk in the mixture. If you’re simply using an egg wash to bind or seal edges, such as making homemade Pop-Tarts or hand pies, and you don’t care much about the finished color, egg whites alone will suffice.

Egg wash Color Shine When to use Whole egg + milk Good browning Good shine Pies, pastries Whole egg + water Light browning Light shine Puff pastry, dinner rolls, breads Egg yolk + cream Heavy browning Light shine Egg breads such as challah Egg whites Very light browning Heavy shine Sealing pastry edges Egg whites + milk Light browning Light shine Sprinkling raw sugar on pie dough

Quick tip: There’s no need to make two different types of egg wash if you need it to serve two purposes in a bake. Simply make the type you need more of and use it for the other purpose as well. It will still do the job.



Insider’s takeaway

Many recipes call for an egg wash, whether you’re putting together a pie, a batch of croissants, or baking a beautiful loaf of brioche bread. Egg wash is made up of a simple combination of egg and liquid, but the composition can vary depending on the appearance you’re hoping to achieve.

