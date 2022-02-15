I’ve been making my dad’s challah French toast recipe for years, and the easy dish will impress your brunch guests

- Saturday mornings were usually challah French toast mornings in my house growing up.
- My dad would take any leftover challah from Shabbat dinner the night before and put it to good use.
- His recipe is simple, easy, and can be made for a large group or even just for a table of one.
While its history is long and storied, nowadays the bread is eaten as part of the Shabbat meal. So in my parents’ home, that meant it was on the table every Friday night.
We rarely go through an entire loaf unless we have company, so anything that wasn’t eaten at dinner was saved for breakfast the next morning.
Characteristics can vary depending on where you get it from or who is making it, but the ones I like are all soft, lightweight, easy to tear apart, and have just a little bit of bite to them. They are slightly sweet, can hold a generous schmear of cream cheese, honey, or Nutella (dealer’s choice here, you get the picture), and get soft when dunked into sauce or soup.
This versatile texture makes challah a great contender for my dad’s eggy, milky, French toast recipe.
When I went to get ingredients for this story, I was only able to find challah rolls. It’s the same bread, just in a smaller round shape. While not ideal, I made it work.
He typically used 2% milk and unsalted butter because it’s what we already had in the house. But if you’re an alt-milk drinker or prefer salted butter, use what you’ve got! This recipe is super flexible.
Regardless of how many people he’s cooking for, my dad tends to stick with the rule of one egg per every three, large-loaf slices of challah. You can size up as much as needed, but the following is for a relatively standard three-slice (single-person depending on how hungry you are) serving:
- 3 1-inch (3cm) slices of challah (1 ½ rolls sliced if using challah rolls)
- 1 large egg
- ½ cup milk
- ¼ teaspoon cinnamon (plus more if you love it like I do)
- Just under ¼ teaspoon nutmeg (or a full ¼ teaspoon if using more cinnamon)
- A pinch of kosher salt (yes, whatever you fit between your finger pads is enough)
- ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract
- Enough butter to thinly cover the bottom of your cooking pan when melted
As my dad recounted this recipe for me, he emphasized the importance of leaving it out overnight.
“You let it get a little stale, this way it doesn’t just soak up all the egg and get mushy,” he said.
If you find yourself with a just-baked super soft challah, tear into that thing and eat it as is! But save whatever is left, slice it around 1-inch (3cm) thick, and leave it out on your counter loosely wrapped in tin foil so it stiffens up without getting completely hard.
In a large bowl, combine the egg, milk, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, and kosher salt with a whisk or fork.
Once combined, it’s time to dunk your first slice of challah into the mixture. Allow it to soak for around 10 seconds on each side or until the custard seeps into the center of the slice (the longer it soaks, the wetter inside your final product will be).
Use either your hand or a soft-tipped tong to pull out the bread and hold it over the bowl to drain any excess custard before cooking. If you skip this step, you may end up with a more eggy layer on the outside of your toast.
It’s important to just put one slice down first. This way, if the pan isn’t hot enough yet (if it doesn’t make a sizzling noise when the bread hits it), you can adjust before moving on to the second piece.
As you cook, the entire room fills with the nutty butter scent mixed with a sweet smell that comes from the milk-laden bread.
Use your senses as you cook. If the smell changes to that of something that’s burning, well, your French toast is probably burning.
My dad will flip the pieces once they’re a medium shade of brown on the bottom. Keeping the pan on medium heat (or adjusting to medium based on your own stove) will ensure the browning doesn’t happen too quickly. Cranking up the heat will cook the outside quickly, but the insides will be wet and raw.
Powdered sugar is a favorite of his, topping the neatly-laid-out slices with a thin dusting of white. Warmed and softened mixed berries, fresh fruit, blueberry jam, and hot maple syrup are all things you’d find on the table during a French toast morning.
Don’t toss the leftovers as they keep well in the refrigerator for up to a week when wrapped, just reheat them in the microwave or on the stove again. While you can heat the French toast up in the oven, my dad recommends a low heat so that the bread doesn’t dry out.
The recipe is now in the hands of my college roommates, an ex, and now all of you!
