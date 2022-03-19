I re-created Disney World’s gooey, s’mores-infused French toast, and it’s my new favorite dessert

I love Disney World’s foods as much as I enjoy its resorts and attractions, so I recently decided to make one of its famous recipes at home.

The breakfast dish disappeared from the spot’s menu when the quick-service restaurant reopened in November 2020, and it’s yet to return at the time of writing. Luckily, Disney has shared its recipe for the sugary treat in its new cookbook, “Delicious Disney: Walt Disney World: Recipes & Stories From the Most Magical Place on Earth,” which is being released on April 19.

I decided to try out the recipe for myself, and am happy to report that I’ve found a new favorite dessert as a result.