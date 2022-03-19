I re-created Disney World’s gooey, s’mores-infused French toast, and it’s my new favorite dessert

- I re-created the beloved s’mores French toast from Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- The theme-park recipe is one of many featured in the upcoming “Delicious Disney” cookbook.
- Though I wouldn’t eat it for breakfast, the French toast is decadent and delicious in my opinion.
The breakfast dish disappeared from the spot’s menu when the quick-service restaurant reopened in November 2020, and it’s yet to return at the time of writing. Luckily, Disney has shared its recipe for the sugary treat in its new cookbook, “Delicious Disney: Walt Disney World: Recipes & Stories From the Most Magical Place on Earth,” which is being released on April 19.
I decided to try out the recipe for myself, and am happy to report that I’ve found a new favorite dessert as a result.
As for kitchen tools, you’ll need an oven, mixing bowls, pots for double boiling, a whisk, a baking sheet, parchment paper, and spatulas.
You can buy boxes of pre-crushed crumbs from many food stores, but I went the DIY route since I couldn’t find them in my area. And as it turned out, crushing the crackers by hand was just as easy and probably a bit more fun.
I first dunked two toast slices in the batter, coating them entirely in the mixture. I then coated each side with graham-cracker crumbs and dropped the two slices in a frying pan.
I thought the dark-chocolate flavor mixed perfectly with the fluffy, flavored toast, and the added marshmallows transported me to summers spent outside by a fire.
I do think the snack would have benefited from less chocolate and more marshmallows, but that’s a personal preference that didn’t alter my opinion of this dish. After all, I’ve continued to think about this French toast after just about every meal I’ve had since.
And when I made the toast for my sister the following day, she quickly exclaimed she’d rate it a 10/10.
I’m hopeful Disney brings back the official dish soon so I can see how the theme-park version tastes, but for now, it’s safe to say I have a new favorite dessert I can make at home.
