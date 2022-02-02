A TikToker’s recipe for an easy crème brûlée has only 3 ingredients you probably already have in your kitchen

Antony Khoury spoke about the viral food TikTok with Insider. Antony Khoury/TikTok

Antony Khoury made a crème brûlée recipe that went viral on TikTok.

The video has gained more than 14 million views and 3.8 million likes in under one month.

The recipe includes vanilla ice cream, one egg yolk, and sugar.

According to Antony Khoury, his three-ingredient crème brûlée recipe is “love at first bite.”

On January 23, the Montreal-based content creator showed off the tasty treat in a viral TikTok video with 14.8 million views and 3.8 million likes at the time of publication. Khoury, 24, told Insider that the idea sparked after a brainstorming session with his older brother.

“It is a famous dessert that people sometimes feel intimidated to make. This one is so easy it could be done with your kids as a fun activity,” he said.

Khoury, who said he attended culinary school and formerly owned a meal prepping business, shared the recipe with Insider to help eager dessert lovers try the recipe at home.

Most of the recipe’s ingredients are probably in your kitchen

To make, you’ll need:

1 large scoop of vanilla ice cream, melted

1 egg yolk

A few spoonfuls of Granulated sugar

The recipe also calls for a baking tray, ramekin, and a whisk. Heat the oven to 325° Fahrenheit.

This is how you make the three-ingredient crème brûlée

To begin, Khoury said to add one scoop of vanilla ice cream into a bowl and melt. Add one egg yolk into the melted ice cream, then whisk together until the two ingredients are evenly incorporated.

Khoury doubled his recipe in the TikTok video by adding an extra scoop of vanilla ice cream and second egg yolk. Courtesy of Antony Khoury

Next, pour the mixture into the ramekin before transferring the small bowl into a baking tray with high walls. Then, pour hot water into the baking tray until it reaches the ramekin halfway.

Place the baking tray into the oven for 35 to 40 minutes, then refrigerate for two to three hours, or when the mixture is creamy but firm.

To make the coveted sugar top, Khoury shared two options.

People who own a kitchen torch can sprinkle granulated sugar on top and torch until it turns dark gold. For those who don’t, melt one tablespoon of sugar with ½ tablespoon of water on a stovetop set to low heat. Caramelize the sugar until it’s golden, pour it onto the baked crème brûlée, and wait until the sugar firms to give it a satisfying crack.

People can create the sugar top on a stove or use a kitchen torch. Courtesy of Antony Khoury

Khoury added that if people choose to melt sugar in the pan, make sure to do it right before pouring it on top of the custard because it needs to be liquid and hot.

Khoury previously went viral for his Big Mac salad recipe

Earlier this month, Khoury posted a separate TikTok video in which he created a “Big Mac salad” using the burger’s classic ingredients at home. Khoury said it was his first “breakthrough video,” so he was shocked that his crème brûlée post gained attention so quickly.

“I never thought I would get another viral video in such a short period of time,” Khoury said. “This recipe was a first for a lot of people, which brought a lot of commenting and sharing, both positive and negative. I was surprised about the quick big reaction, but thinking back, it makes sense.”

Khoury encouraged people to try the recipe with different ice cream flavors and reach out to him through DM with any questions. The recipe can be found on his TikTok account and his Instagram page.