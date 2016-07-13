How to make corn on the cob in the microwave

Flickr / liz west Three to four minutes in the microwave is all you need.

Corn on the cob is a summer staple, and a must at backyard barbecues.

But what if you don’t have a barbecue? Or you’re craving it on a week night with that frozen turkey burger you’re making?

Just microwave it.

Yes, you can actually steam a full husk of corn in the microwave.

Here’s how:

1. Place your full husk of corn in the microwave. No preparation needed.

2. Microwave the corn anywhere from three to four minutes. This depends on how cooked you like your corn on the cob, and how powerful your microwave is.

3. After it’s done in the microwave, cut off about half an inch from the top of the corn husk.

4. Peel away the husk. It should slide right off, along with all the pesky silk that sometimes sticks to grilled corn on the cob. This is because the microwave steams your corn, causing the husk and silk to separate from the cob.

5. Enjoy your corn plain, or with some butter and salt. If you’re feeling adventurous, paprika and cheese are also good add-ons.

